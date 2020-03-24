GMCVB Launches ‘Miami Eats’ Program to Support Restaurant Recovery

// // //

//

MIAMI – In an effort to support local restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces a program encouraging Miamians to enjoy Greater Miami and the Beaches’ vast dining options while at home.

Miami Eats by the GMCVB was conceived to help restaurants inform patrons of their takeout and delivery offerings, and ultimately, stimulate business for locals’ beloved restaurants and most importantly – their owners, chefs and employees.

With 270 restaurants listed and counting, Miami Eats by the GMCVB offers endless opportunities to enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even wine, beer and cocktails, from our destination’s favorite restaurants.

Some restaurants are new to dining out and some are offering affordable family meals, gourmet make-at-home meal kits, free desserts and special discounts, making this an opportunity for locals to satisfy palates while helping local businesses.

“In this time of uncertainty, the GMCVB’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of residents and the local hospitality industry remains steadfast,” said William D. Talbert III, C.D.M.E., President and CEO of the GMCVB. “We are committed to striking a balance between responsible promotion of the local hospitality industry while adhering to government and healthcare official guidelines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We called on the Miami community post 9-11 to support the restaurant industry when we launched The Miami Spice Restaurant Months program, and we trust that residents will once again support this vital part of our local economy with the Miami Eats program.”

Miami Eats by the GMCVB is completely free and open to all Miami-Dade County restaurants regardless of location, cuisine or price point.

All participants will be listed on the dedicated Miami Eats website, offering consumers a single platform and a one-stop-shop with easy browse and search capabilities. Orders are encouraged directly through the restaurant, or if unavailable, through third-party delivery companies.

“Restaurants are such a critical part of Greater Miami’s hospitality industry, and they are now reeling from an unexpected hit with dining rooms forced to close,” said Steven Haas, restaurateur, former Chair of GMCVB and now Executive Director for Centerplate at The Miami Beach Convention Center. “Whether a business owner, chef, restaurant employee or patron, it is crucial that we come together with the support of one another as we navigate today’s current challenges.”

For the full list of participants, please visit www.GMCVB.com/MiamiEats, which will be updated daily. Share your Miami Eats experience with the GMCVB on social media by using the hashtags, #MiamiEats and #OrderOutHelpOut.

For Miami residents aware of any restaurant that is not on the current list, please email MiamiEats@GMCVB.com.

For restaurants that would like to participate, please click here.