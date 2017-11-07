Global Response prepares for online holiday shopping with seasonal hires

Global Response, the face of ‘virtual’ e-commerce, preparing for the holiday

Margate – Little do shoppers realize that the e-commerce industry that’s gaining popularity among holiday spenders is quietly growing in places like the South Florida suburbs.

The ‘virtual’ worker a shopper communicates with in a chat or on the phone during an online transaction could very well be working in your own back yard.

“Even though Global Response has been in Margate many years, people here are still always surprised to learn some of the name brands with national and even global e-commerce businesses that we represent,” says one Global Response leader.

Every day, Brand Specialists at Global Response – representing brands including HoneyBaked Ham, Lane Bryant and Justice – assist customers from throughout the nation with online transactions and other customer service via phone, email, chat and social media.

As the retail season approaches Cyber Monday and Black Friday, the call center has been hiring and training hundreds of seasonal workers.

A recent National Retail Federation survey points to a season that for the first time could see online destinations become most popular, with 59 percent of those surveyed planning online shopping.

Overall holiday spending is expected to climb as high as $682 billion in November and December and U.S. companies will hire a total 550,000 seasonal workers during the period, the NRF predicts.

Global Response is still hiring to fill 300 seasonal customer service positions and will hold its next Open House on-premises at its Margate call center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Watch their website for updates.

Global Response also welcomes in-person applicants every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the call center at 777 S. State Road 7, Margate, FL 33068.

See also: Global Response to hire 800 Customer Service Reps

Global Response is hiring to fill seasonal full- and part-time jobs – many of which may become year-round opportunities. Applicants should allow time to complete an application and job assessments, which candidates must pass to qualify for an interview. Hiring is subject to acceptable background checks.