Global Response to hire 800 Customer Service Reps

Attend the Global Response Job Fair on Saturday, October 14

Margate – Global Response, The Brand Call Center, is hiring more than 800 Customer Service Representatives and Email/Chat Representatives for their Margate call center at an Oct. 14 Job Fair, or apply in-person at the call center.

Global Response is holding Job Fairs and Open Houses to answer applicant questions, conduct interviews and hire the right candidates on the spot.

The first Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Marriott North, 6650 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Candidates can also apply in-person at the company’s headquarters located at 777 S. State Road 7, Margate from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Applicants should allow time to complete an application and job assessments, which candidates must pass to qualify for an interview. They are hiring on-the-spot, subject to acceptable background checks.

Global Response is hiring to fill seasonal full- and part-time jobs – many of which may become year-round opportunities.

The call center provides outstanding Customer Service on behalf of some of your favorite brands. Customer Service Representatives and Email/Chat Representatives may handle inbound customer calls, chat, email or social media. Either position is an excellent start to a career path at Global Response.

Eighty percent of Global Response’s management started as entry-level phone agents, so there is an abundance of opportunity for growth at the company.

Their paid training provides Customer Service Representatives and Chat/Email Representatives with the knowledge to begin their career at Global Response. Representatives, which they call Brand Specialists, are known for their enthusiasm and passion for the brand they represent and for their dedication to providing each customer an exceptional experience.

Global Response offers weekly pay, bonuses for performance and attendance, paid training and a vibrant, family culture. Positions are available for all shifts, which run between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday. Bilingual skills are a plus.

All positions are at Global Response’s headquarters, located at 777 S. State Road 7, Margate, Florida, 33068.

If you are looking for a company to call home, Global Response is for you.

For further information on positions, upcoming Job Fairs and Open Houses at Global Response, visit their website or call 954-969-2433.