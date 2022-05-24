Global Organizations Visit Jamaica to Speak at World Free Zones Organization’s Conference

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica is looking forward to welcoming keynote speakers and panelists from top organizations around the world for the World Free Zones Organization’s 8th Annual International Conference & Exhibition (AICE) 2022, the first to be held in the Caribbean, when the highly anticipated event takes place on island this summer.

“Hosting this premier global event provides Jamaica with the opportunity to host a number of key individuals specializing in sustainable economic growth and the advancement of international trade,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “As we are working to diversify our tourism sector to make it more resilient to disruption, we could not be more pleased to have the opportunity to speak with and learn from those who specialize in attracting investment that will align with and support our goals.”

The 2022 AICE program will feature executives from multilateral organizations. In addition, other major institutions will speak about free zones as partners for building resilience, promoting sustainability and achieving prosperity.

Featured Speakers

Among the noteworthy professionals confirmed to participate in the program are: the Hon. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister, Jamaica; Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO, World Free Zones Organization, UAE; James Zhan, Director, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Switzerland; Richard Trevino, Deputy Secretary General, World Customs Organization, Belgium; Scott Hodge, President, Tax Foundation, USA; Emilio Pineda Ayerbe, Chief, Fiscal Management Division, Inter-American Development Bank, USA; and Jacopo Dettoni, Editor, fDi Intelligence, Financial Times, UK.

Topics of Discussion

Among the topics they will be discussing at the event are: shaping the future of supply chain resilience; reforming the global tax system; charting the future of inclusive e-commerce; building a new generation of sustainable and environmental entities; and ecosystems of trust driving prosperity.

Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), emphasized the importance of the WFZO AICE returning to an in-person event, especially in Jamaica, as it is a bridge to the Latin American and US markets. He said, “As we come out of this pandemic, we continue to see the effects it is having on society and economies, and more directly on the global supply chains and Free Zones. The WFZO remains committed to our philosophy of ‘Converge, Connect and Converse’. We see a great number of opportunities arising and believe that the AICE is the perfect platform for bringing together key international decision makers, service providers and consultants to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices to drive our industry into the future.”

Attracting Major Investments in Jamaica

“The conference is expected to advance Jamaica’s goal to attract major investment opportunities for the development of large-scale modern Special Economic Zones,” said Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce. “It will also showcase our country as an ideal location for Special Economic Zone investment while underscoring our rich cultural heritage.”

Themed, ‘Zones: Your Partner for Resilience, Sustainability and Prosperity’. The World Free Zones Organization’s AICE 2022 five-day event will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 13-17, 2022. It is expected to bring over 1,000 visitors into Jamaica.

Registration for AICE in Jamaica is now open at www.aice2022.com and a complete event program and speakers may also be viewed on the website.