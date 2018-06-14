Global Hospitality Brand Selina Enters U.S. Market In Miami

Miami Destinations to Open in September, Starting in Little Havana

MIAMI – Selina, one of the world’s fastest growing hospitality brands, has announced its expansion to the United States with the opening of a location in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood this September.

The rapidly growing brand serves as a global community of boutique destinations marrying beautifully designed accommodations with co-working spaces, local experiences and recreational offerings. Additional Miami hotels are set to open later this year.

As an introduction to Selina, the company will launch Selina Brawlers, a hybrid concept store in collaboration with local retailer, Brothers and Brawlers.

The Magic City-inspired space will embody the spirit of Miami in its heyday, offering highly curated goods including eyewear, motorcycles, vintage and modern décor and products designed by Selina’s Creative Director, Oz Zechovoy.

The store will open in the Wynwood Arts District in May, and as a nod to the Selina model, will offer co-working space with complimentary Wi-Fi for guests to gather and intermingle.

Modeled after a hotel lobby, the store will serve as a glimpse into the Selina lifestyle and upcoming Miami location at Little Havana’s former Tower Hotel. The hotel is currently being remodeled in partnership with local developers, artists and designers, as part of the brand’s vision to bring new life to old spaces around the world.

“Miami was the perfect location for Selina’s U.S. expansion because of the city’s energy and flavor, it’s rich history, mix of cultures, the list goes on,” said Steven Ohayon, Head of Business Development for Selina. “There’s the sand and surf that Selina guests know and love, but also a huge art scene, a growing wellness community and endless things to do. Tourism in Miami is booming, and we’re excited to host travelers and show them a holistic look at the city.”

“We stumbled upon the original Brothers & Brawlers location by chance, and immediately recognized Sebastian and Jorge Ramirez as kindred spirits,” said Oz Zechovoy, Creative Director for Selina. “We will curate the space to capture the soul and spirit of Selina with a comfortable vibe that promotes gathering and community, part of the Selina DNA.”

Selina’s foray into retail came from regular requests from travelers to purchase items showcased in the hotels, which feature original furniture, decor and art works handcrafted by the Selina creative team in collaboration with local artists and designers in each region. Selina and Brothers & Brawlers plan to launch additional stores in destinations with Selina hotels.

“We like to say that the original Brothers & Brawlers location was the loft of someone who doesn’t exist, and this new location and collaboration with Selina creates the lobby of a hotel that doesn’t exist,” said Sebastian Ramirez, founder of Brothers & Brawlers. “We look forward to starting a new journey with Selina to bring this timeless cool to destinations all over the world.”

Selina currently operates in Latin America and the Caribbean with expansion plans underway in North America, and Europe. After the Little Havana opening, New York and Los Angeles will follow, in addition to locations in Portugal, Poland, Israel, Greece, Hungary ,Spain and the U.K. In April, Selina closed on $95 million in Series B funding to support the brand’s global infrastructure.

The hotels are designed to offer holistic experiences with the digital nomad and adventurous traveler in mind. From dorms to deluxe suites, Selina aims to provide a shared experience for like-minded individuals. Locations range from urban to beach, mountain and jungle destinations, each offering unique experiences to connect travelers with their surroundings.