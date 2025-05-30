Global Empowerment Mission Launches 2025 Hurricane Season Action Plan

DORAL – As the official start of the 2025 hurricane season nears, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong are once again joining forces with Miami-Dade County, Caribbean Strong, Flew The Coop®, and a coalition of regional and international partners. They aim to launch a coordinated Plan of Action designed to enhance disaster preparedness and first-response capabilities throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean.

2025 Hurricane Season

June 1 marks the beginning of what experts predict will be an above-normal hurricane season, and early forecasts signal heightened urgency.

According to NOAA, a likely range of 13–19 named storms is expected, 6–10 of which could become hurricanes, including 3–5 major hurricanes (NOAA forecasters providing these ranges with 70% confidence). Unseasonably warm ocean temperatures in the Gulf and Caribbean are expected to fuel more rapid storm intensification, increasing the threat of widespread devastation.

Press Conference

In proactive anticipation, GEM—alongside disaster relief collaborators including Caribbean Strong (supported by the Caribbean Council), Florida Emergency Management officials, Miami-Dade County, and other stakeholders.

They will host a press conference on Monday, June 2, 2025, from 11:00 AM EST to 1:00 PM EST at GEM’s Global Headquarters: 1850 NW 84th Ave, Suite 100, Doral, FL 33126.

“The strongest hurricanes are the ones that developed the fastest,” said Ken Graham, Director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “Every category 5 storm that has ever hit this country was a tropical storm or less three days prior.”

Coordinated Plan of Action

“This year, we are focused on early, smart, and unified action,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Our mission is clear: to protect lives, property, and peace of mind as we face another potentially dangerous season together.”

Key speakers will include:

• Jeff Popovich, VP of Global Operations, Global Empowerment Mission

• Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor, Miami-Dade County

• Marlon Hill, Founding Member, Caribbean Strong

• The Honorable R. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica

• Caribbean Consular Corps Miami (CCC), representing Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago

Strategic Preparedness Messaging

GEM’s leadership and Emergency Response Directors will present this year’s strategic preparedness messaging in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Marlon Hill of Caribbean Strong, the Honorable R. Oliver Mair of Jamaica, and other distinguished officials.

The Caribbean Consular Corps Miami (CCC), representing eight nations—Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago—will also play a central role. Their guiding motto, “Strength in Unity,” closely aligns with GEM’s global mission of fast, efficient, and community-driven disaster response.

“We are proud to partner with Global Empowerment Mission and Bstrong to stand ready for the 2025 hurricane season,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “As a County that knows the power and unpredictability of nature firsthand, our mission is clear: to act early, act smart, and act together. Together, we are building a more resilient future for all our communities.”

Help For Pet Owners

This year’s approach also includes a focus on protecting pets during disasters through GEM’s animal welfare arm, Flew The Coop®, which provides emergency support during a crisis, assists animal shelters worldwide, and empowers pet owners to prepare for disasters.

Just in time for hurricane season, Flew The Coop® has launched a national program with FidoAlert, the leading free lost pet alert network, to provide ALL U.S. pet owners with FREE access to a suite of lifesaving pet benefits.

GEM encourages all families to register their pets for free ahead of the season at www.fidoalert.com/flewthecoop.

“Our collective goal is to work hand-in-hand with corporate, government, religious, nonprofit, and individual partners to minimize the impact of major disasters. We believe that smart partnerships are the key to building a stronger, more resilient response framework,” said Jeff Popovich, VP of Global Operations, Global Empowerment Mission.

To date, GEM has provided over $627 million in aid and supplies through 373 missions spanning 71 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Impact details: globalempowermentmission.org/missions