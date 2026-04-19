World Trade Centre Georgetown at Global Business Forum in Philadephia

PHILADEPHIA, PA – World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is represented at the World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) 56th annual WTCA General Assembly (GA) and Global Business Forum (GBF) which opens today and will run until April 22, 2026, in Philadelphia, by WTCG’S Executive Director Mr. Wesley Kirton.

The forum brings together WTCA members and their global network of leaders from business, government, academia and international organizations. This year, nearly 300 registrants representing 93 WTC businesses across 46 countries and territories have confirmed their participation so far.

WTCG will be utilizing the various sessions at the forum to advance discussions on global trade issues which impact Guyana and the CARICOM region including tariffs, market access, training for micro, small and medium size entrepreneurs, access to financing and strategies for best cushioning the worse effects of the current Middle East Crisis on countries such as Guyana, says WTCG executive director Brian Wesley Kirton.

“Trade and investment opportunities in Guyana will also be highlighted and a number of B2B meetings have already been scheduled,” according to Kirton.

2026 Keynote Address

With the theme “Historic Foundations, Future Collaborations: Cultivating New Business Frontiers,” this year’s Forum will feature diverse programming, including a keynote address from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Key Panel Discussions:

A discussion featuring NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan Harris, and WTC Greater Philadelphia President & CEO Thomas Young on how cities build lasting economic power.

“Global Outlook: Navigating Trade and Investment Trends in 2026,” a panel discussion including Ken Levinson, CEO of the Washington International Trade Association (WITA);

“From Research to Global Markets: How ‘Eds & Meds’ Ecosystems Drive International Growth,” which will explore how universities, healthcare systems and life-science institutions are powering global economic growth

The GBF will also launch the UNIDO-WTCA Blue Economy Global Call 2026, which aims to identify and promote readily deployable and scalable solutions from the private sector contributing to an inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the Blue Economy.

WTCA Real Estate Summit

The WTCA Real Estate Summit will return to the event agenda for a second year with specialized sessions. These sessions are focused on real estate development topics, including “Global Macro Trends: The State of Global Capital & Space,” a conversation with Juan Gallardo, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions Latin America of Colliers International, on the global forces reshaping real estate investment and development.

In addition,“Investing in Philadelphia: Strategy, Growth, and the Power of Partnership” with David J. Adelman, CEO of Campus Apartments, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Future Standard (formerly known as FS Investments), and partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, in conversation with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, on investment strategy, prioritizing collaboration, and building enduring value in Philadelphia.

Additionally, the program will feature a panel discussion “Scaling the World Trade Center Model through Free Trade Zones,” with Martín Gustavo Ibarra, President of Araújo Ibarra & Asociados S.A and founding member of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO). This Summit will focus on educating real estate sector attendees and providing practical, actionable insights on navigating global capital flows and real investment opportunities.

“We’re pleased the Global Business Forum is returning to the U.S. this year, especially as the country approaches its 250th anniversary, and in Philadelphia, the Birthplace of America,” said John E. Drew, Chair of the WTCA Board of Directors. “This year’s GBF comes at a pivotal moment. In an increasingly complex global economy, the WTCA network remains a trusted platform where business leaders come together to forge partnerships, learn how to best navigate uncertainty and unlock new opportunities across the globe.”

As the four-day Forum aims to catalyze long-term partnerships, participants will have access to B2B matchmaking through the WTCA B2Match platform, connecting them directly with potential business partners, investors and distributors from around the world.

The platform allows attendees to schedule meetings, sessions and local business tours while maximizing networking opportunities for building meaningful, results-driven business relationships.