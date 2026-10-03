Entertainment

Glen Washington Signs with Donsome Records

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell42 minutes ago
0 11 1 minute read
Glen Washington
Glen Washington
Glen Washington

ATLANTA – Singer Glen Washington has signed with Donsome Records the Atlanta-based company to manage his career. Adrian Hanson is principal of that agency which has worked with acts like Marcia Griffiths and Junior Kelly.

Hanson told South Florida Caribbean News that his organization will have comprehensive coverage of Washington’s professional affairs.

“The initial objectives are to strengthen Glen’s overall business, expand his international touring opportunities and make sure his catalog and publishing are properly organized, registered and monetized,” he disclosed.

“We will also focus on recovering any royalties that may have been overlooked, pursuing new licensing opportunities, strengthening his digital presence and introducing carefully selected collaborations that respect his sound and legacy.”

Best known for songs like Kindness For Weakness and Rise And Shine, Washington has a huge following in the reggae Diaspora. Some of his biggest markets are major American cities with large Jamaican communities, such as New York, Miami/Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta.

“We are looking to expand Glen’s presence in Africa, Latin America and selected European markets, while strengthening his position on the North American festival and theater circuit,” Hanson disclosed.

“Our approach will be strategic: identify where his music is already performing well, work with reputable promoters and festivals, build properly routed tours, strengthen his digital marketing and pursue collaborations that introduce him to younger audiences without changing who he is as an artist.”

Hanson and Washington have been friends for many years. Both are from rural Clarendon parish in central Jamaica, an area that has produced artists such as Toots Hibbert, Freddie McGregor and Denroy Morgan, the patriarch of Morgan Heritage.

As a producer, Hanson guided Washington on the song, Holding On To A Feeling, released in 2020.

Washington started his career in the early 1970s as a drummer with bands in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. He launched his vocal career during that time but it was not until 1999 that he got the break with Brother To Brother, a hit-laden album produced by the legendary Clement Dodd.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell42 minutes ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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