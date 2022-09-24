GK Foundation CEO To Speak At Global Island Summit On Sustainable Development

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Chief Executive Officer of the GraceKennedy Foundation, Mrs. Caroline Mahfood will be a featured speaker at this year’s Island Innovation Virtual Island Summit. The zero-carbon conference takes place over seven days. Starting from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022, with participants from 100+ island communities. Communities include the Arctic, Caribbean, Europe, Indian Ocean, Pacific Islands and South America.

The Summit will connect global islands and share knowledge to build resilient, sustainable, and prosperous island communities worldwide. Policymakers, entrepreneurs, academics and NGO leaders will share their expertise on island communities, while bringing examples of good practices from around the world.

Mrs. Mahfood will address Day 3 of the summit, on Wednesday, September 28th, in a one-on-one session with Island Innovation CEO, Mr. James Ellsmoor. The session will cover the work that the GK Foundation is doing to preserve Jamaica’s environment.

Since its creation in 1982, the Foundation has given critical focus to the environment, evidenced by its ongoing programmes: the funding of the James Moss-Solomon Snr. Chair in Environment, held by Prof. Mona Webber CD; partner in the Kingston Harbour Ecosystem Adaptation Model (KHEAM) Project, funded through the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, which focuses on reducing land-based sources of pollution, restoring mangrove habitats in the Harbour, and empowering surrounding communities; and the Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project, funded by The Ocean Cleanup, where the Foundation and its local partner Clean Harbours Jamaica (CHJ) Limited, aim to provide a long-term solution to reducing the pollution entering the Kingston Harbour.

The Virtual Island Summit will host eight content tracks, including climate action and adaptation, sustainable tourism, agriculture, trade and food security, as well as the blue economy, conservation and the ocean.

Click here for more information and how to attend the virtual summit.