On Give Miami Day, Miami Broward One Carnival Non-Profit Needs Your Support

MIAMI – “We are excited to participate in the 11th annual celebration of Give Miami Day on November 17, 2022, under our Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival program” says Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

Give Miami Day is a 24-hour online campaign where non-profit organizations request donations to give back to the community.

The Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a safe, family festival in South Florida and outlying areas, fostering community pride and civic involvement, and providing critical opportunities to the Caribbean people in South Florida to share the Caribbean culture, promote cultural exchange and build economic cooperation in the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural environment of South Florida.

Miami Carnival celebrates young people with our annual Jr. Carnival. This culturally enriching youth platform includes the parade of youth masqueraders competing for bragging rights and prizes, arts and crafts, face painting, a calypso competition, a Steelband Panorama show, and other youth-inspired activities. Junior Carnival is a platform for showcasing Caribbean culture and an excellent opportunity for youth to participate. It’s also a great avenue for developing artistry.

Please join us in raising funds and awareness for the pan portion of our event. This past fall, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee expanded its youth enrichment program and launched its youth pan workshops. These fun and interactive music workshops are designed to introduce children to the steel pan through hands-on instruction. The workshop presented the students’ history and rhythmic versatility of this unique Caribbean instrument. In addition, students had the chance to learn to play a song using the pan instrument. The workshop series continues as we lead up to the 2023 presentation of the Miami Jr. Carnival. We intend to empower children to discover their highest potential through musical instruction and in a collaborative environment that helps build confidence and teamwork. Children learn the importance of collaboration and cooperation; how to become one voice and, through their shared experience, grow stronger as individuals and as a community.

Please join us and invest in our youth. On November 17, please donate at https://www.givemiamiday.org/MiamiCarnivalOrg. We thank you for your continued support.