Gift the Caribbean Campaign Helps Travel Advisors to Inspire Clients

[ATLANTA] – Travel builds empathy, sparks connections, and creates friendships. It can also bring valuable economic development to local communities and immerse visitors into unique cultural experiences.

After a year of lockdowns, working from home and physical distancing, travelers will look to recoup these benefits and makeup for lost time.

As many Caribbean destinations have begun to reopen their borders, many travel advisors are leading the way in recovery, by taking trips themselves.

Gift the Caribbean Campaign Launches

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will roll out a new campaign with the theme “Gift the Caribbean” on 02-01- 21. It will capture the rising optimism of travel advisors and help them to inspire their clients to return to safe, comfortable travel experiences.

The campaign sends a strong message that urges travelers to reward themselves after months of lockdown, by traveling safely to the Caribbean.

While there, they can enjoy a myriad of experiences on offer — from decadent dining, rum tasting tours, surf or dive lessons or a wellness retreat.

The year-long ‘Gift the Caribbean’ campaign is designed to support the travel trade with a different niche focus every month. It will be rolled out across social media and digital channels, with assets that can be personalized to target various audiences.

To support the travel advisors’ marketing initiatives, TASC will provide tailored digital content, curated itineraries, contests, special offers and other practical resources to help travel advisors inspire their clients and sell more Caribbean experiences.

Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder said “Many important celebrations have been missed in 2020 and there is a lot of pent-up demand. Visitors can book with confidence knowing that the Caribbean is one of the calmest, safest places to visit. We are extremely accessible from many North American gateways and home to a diverse array of unique attractions and accommodations to suit every budget and preference. We welcome their business as it will provide a much-needed boost in jobs and revenues for thousands of tourism businesses in the Caribbean’s hard-hit tourism industry.”

2021 Travel Predictions

It is predicted that 2021 will be the year of renewal and reconnection. People will be more conscientious about how they travel, to ensure that they have a positive impact on their host destination.

Not only will” Gift the Caribbean” deliver lasting memories wrapped up in a Caribbean vacation, but it will also generate significant economic benefits to the local communities that have been severely impacted by the pandemic.