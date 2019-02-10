Get Ready For Trinidad Carnival – It’s Almost Time for Hyatt LIME 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The 9th Annual LIME Fete hosted by Hyatt Regency Trinidad is one of the most highly anticipated events during Carnival season on February 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Locals and visitors from around the world take part in dancing, enjoying delicious food and ultra-premium drinks while experiencing the country’s leading performers all night long. Confirmed artists are Kes the Band, Olatunji and Karma, with more to be confirmed.

Event-goers are asked to wear white with a “touch of lime” to match the event theme and décor.

This not-to-be missed, all-inclusive event coordinated by the hotel is the premier event of the year with high-end décor, celebrity guests and stunning views along the scenic waterfront of Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

The Platinum ticket selections tempt the taste buds of every party-goer with options such as slow-roasted meats, authentic Indian cuisine, Far Eastern plates, vegetarian dishes and local authentic island fare.

Diamond tickets include sushi and lobster, prime beef, caviar, seafood bar and an extensive dessert buffet as well as the finest wines, whiskies and champagnes.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a deserving non-profit organization. Past recipients have been Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys, Amica House for Girls, The Heroes Foundation and many more.

Guests wishing to buy tickets can do so here or at the hotel with the option to purchase Platinum (US $325) or Diamond (US $575) admission.

The event is will call only – no physical tickets are issued. Ticket distribution starts on Feb. 20, 2019.

Hyatt Regency Trinidad’s guestrooms are sold out. Parking is free and available at the hotel as well as other designated locations. Event is rain or shine.

Hyatt Regency Trinidad is located at #1 Wrightson Road Port of Spain, and LIME 2019 will take place along the waterfront area.

ADVERTISEMENT