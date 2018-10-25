Genuine Gold 2018: Magical Old School Meets Vintage Reggae

SOUTH FLORIDA – GENUINE GOLD 2018 brings warmth and ‘nuff niceness’ with the grooves of rhythm & blues and pulsating vibes of authentic reggae to The Center at Coral Springs on November 4.

Easing into cooler fall nights, starting off the year-end festivities Genuine Gold 2018 features the finest of Jamaica’s best artistes, with well over a 100 years of combined musical genius lighting up the night, with rhythmic sounds to keep you rocking throughout this golden experience.

Blue Magic, one of the most popular soul groups of the seventies, known for hits like “Sideshow” & “Three Ring Circus” holds the bill as the only Rhythm & Blues group added to the mix of the night’s reggae offerings.

The incomparable chart-busting stalwarts Big Youth, Johnny Clarke, Ernie Smith, Leroy Sibbles, Lloyd Parkes & We the People Band will bring the house down and expect to be taken down memory lane, decade by decade, when you hear hits like Big Youth’s “S90 Skank”, Smith’s “Life is Just for Livin’”, or Sibbles’ “Fat Girl” just to name a few.

PaKaGe, Jamaica’s featured premier songbirds Patricia Carty, Karen Smith and Gem Myers, returns to Genuine Gold 2018 to delight audiences, scintillating in beauty and sound, performing a specially select lineup of old school and popular songs that will have you singing all week long!

The versatility from this lineup will have you dancing from start to finish with ska, rocksteady, rub-a-dub to deejay, sound system chants, lovers rock, even soca and much more.

Genuine Gold 2018, a Jamaica Awareness production, is the ultimate blend in old school reggae-matic entertainment as the year draws to a close. This not-to-be-missed experience has Jamusa and Ron Burke as your MC’s; show-time at 7 pm with doors opening at 6 pm.

For ticket information call 305-405-2712 or 786-760-1166