Gen-X Carnival Mas Band Wins Band of the Year at Miami Carnival’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

MIAMI – The 40th anniversary of Miami Carnival, a cultural extravaganza that has not only become a cornerstone of South Florida’s identity but also a significant milestone in the region’s cultural calendar, was celebrated this past Sunday with a spectacular Parade of Bands featuring 17 masquerade groups. This milestone event marked four decades of vibrant celebrations and reinforced the Carnival’s role as a unifying force for the region’s cultural diversity and creativity.

With a vibrant display of colors, intricate costumes, and the lively sounds of Soca music, Miami Carnival has once again cemented its place as a thoughtfully curated celebration of Caribbean heritage. The Carnival, named one of the Top 100 Events in South Florida, offered a dynamic blend of pageantry, music, food, arts and crafts, and cultural experiences, catering to a diverse audience. This diverse range of activities attracted thousands of attendees, all eager to embrace the joyous spirit of Caribbean culture and celebrate its diversity, tradition, and artistic expression.

The 40th-anniversary celebration of Miami Carnival was made possible by the generous support of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, which was the host sponsor, alongside the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners.

Attendees were treated to a day filled with elaborate costumes, cultural performances, and an all-star Mega Soca Concert, further highlighting the rich Caribbean traditions.

2024 Miami Carnival Winners

Band of the Year

1st Place: Gen-X Carnival – Portrayal: Miami Carnival-Ravenous

2nd Place: Ramajay Mas International – Portrayal: Free Spirit

3rd Place: Big and Strong/One Island – Portrayal: A Night at the Louvre

4th Place: Pleasure Mas – Portrayal: Romancing the Stone

Queen of Carnival

1st Place: Reisha Maynard – Portrayal: The Phoenix Warrior -(Ramajay Mas International)

2nd Place: Charlene Samuels – Portrayal: Aurora: Goddess of Dawn (Freaks Mas)

3rd Place: Jessy Schuester – Portrayal: Arachnes (Revel Nation Carnival)

King of Carnival

1st Place: Percival Maynard – Portrayal: Roar: Spirit of the King (Ramajay Mas International)

2nd Place: Glen Turnbull – Portrayal: Mr. Majesty (The Forest) (Dingolay Mas)

3rd Place: Cletus Evans – Portrayal: Chronos Father Time (Freaks Mas)

Female Individual of the Year

1st Place: Janeille Campbell – Portrayal: Aello (Revel Nation Carnival)

2nd Place: Amber-Lynn Lewis – Portrayal: Pixiu (Revel Nation Carnival)

3rd Place: Kaiomi Inniss – Portrayal: SUNDJATA (Party Room Squad)

Male Individual of the Year

1st Place: Neil Williams – Portrayal: Palais Royale (Savage Mas)

DJ Awards

Best Local DJ:

Wassi Ones – Eternal Vibes

Ramajay Mas International – GBM Productions

Euphoria Mas, Inc – DJ J Rocca

Best Out-of-Town DJ:

Gen-X Carnival – DJ Kevin Crown

Savage Mas – Shakton: LovaBoi

Big and Strong/One Island – DJ Elon Baker

Road March 2024 (Calypso most played)

1st Place Problem Child – Carnival Jumbie

2nd Place Bunji Garlin – Carnival Contract

3rd Place- Mical Teja – DNA

2024 Sponsors

Sponsors include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Guinness Extra Stout- Imported By Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY, Red Stripe Canned Cocktails, Monster Juice, Duke and Dame Whisky, and King Leo.

Media Partners:

iHeart Media, Inc., South Florida Caribbean News, Trini Jungle Juice, Caribbean Smoothies with Mike Andrews, Caribbean American Passport, Caribbean National Weekly, Jamaica Observer, Jamicans.com, Global Media 99.5 Bahamas, Synergy TV, and Fyah105 FM.