Gen-X Carnival Mas Band Wins Band of the Year at Miami Carnival’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

Photo Courtesy GenX

MIAMI – The 40th anniversary of Miami Carnival, a cultural extravaganza that has not only become a cornerstone of South Florida’s identity but also a significant milestone in the region’s cultural calendar, was celebrated this past Sunday with a spectacular Parade of Bands featuring 17 masquerade groups. This milestone event marked four decades of vibrant celebrations and reinforced the Carnival’s role as a unifying force for the region’s cultural diversity and creativity.

With a vibrant display of colors, intricate costumes, and the lively sounds of Soca music, Miami Carnival has once again cemented its place as a thoughtfully curated celebration of Caribbean heritage. The Carnival, named one of the Top 100 Events in South Florida, offered a dynamic blend of pageantry, music, food, arts and crafts, and cultural experiences, catering to a diverse audience. This diverse range of activities attracted thousands of attendees, all eager to embrace the joyous spirit of Caribbean culture and celebrate its diversity, tradition, and artistic expression.

The 40th-anniversary celebration of Miami Carnival was made possible by the generous support of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, which was the host sponsor, alongside the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners.

Attendees were treated to a day filled with elaborate costumes, cultural performances, and an all-star Mega Soca Concert, further highlighting the rich Caribbean traditions.

2024 Miami Carnival Winners

Band of the Year

  • 1st Place: Gen-X CarnivalPortrayal: Miami Carnival-Ravenous
  • 2nd Place: Ramajay Mas InternationalPortrayal: Free Spirit
  • 3rd Place: Big and Strong/One IslandPortrayal: A Night at the Louvre
  • 4th Place: Pleasure MasPortrayal: Romancing the Stone
Photo Courtesy GenX

Queen of Carnival

  • 1st Place: Reisha MaynardPortrayal: The Phoenix Warrior -(Ramajay Mas International)
  • 2nd Place: Charlene SamuelsPortrayal: Aurora: Goddess of Dawn (Freaks Mas)
  • 3rd Place: Jessy SchuesterPortrayal: Arachnes (Revel Nation Carnival)

King of Carnival

  • 1st Place: Percival MaynardPortrayal: Roar: Spirit of the King (Ramajay Mas International)
  • 2nd Place: Glen TurnbullPortrayal: Mr. Majesty (The Forest) (Dingolay Mas)
  • 3rd Place: Cletus EvansPortrayal: Chronos Father Time (Freaks Mas)

Female Individual of the Year

  • 1st Place: Janeille CampbellPortrayal: Aello (Revel Nation Carnival)
  • 2nd Place: Amber-Lynn LewisPortrayal: Pixiu (Revel Nation Carnival)
  • 3rd Place: Kaiomi InnissPortrayal: SUNDJATA (Party Room Squad)

Male Individual of the Year

  • 1st Place: Neil WilliamsPortrayal: Palais Royale (Savage Mas)

DJ Awards

Best Local DJ:

  • Wassi Ones – Eternal Vibes
  • Ramajay Mas International – GBM Productions
  • Euphoria Mas, Inc – DJ J Rocca

Best Out-of-Town DJ:

  • Gen-X Carnival – DJ Kevin Crown
  • Savage Mas – Shakton: LovaBoi
  • Big and Strong/One Island – DJ Elon Baker

Road March 2024 (Calypso most played)

  • 1st Place Problem ChildCarnival Jumbie
  • 2nd Place Bunji GarlinCarnival Contract
  • 3rd Place- Mical TejaDNA

2024 Sponsors

Sponsors include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Guinness Extra Stout- Imported By Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY, Red Stripe Canned Cocktails, Monster Juice, Duke and Dame Whisky, and King Leo.

Media Partners:

iHeart Media, Inc., South Florida Caribbean News, Trini Jungle Juice, Caribbean Smoothies with Mike Andrews, Caribbean American Passport, Caribbean National Weekly, Jamaica Observer, Jamicans.com, Global Media 99.5 Bahamas, Synergy TV, and Fyah105 FM.

 

