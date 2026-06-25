GEM Launches Venezuela Earthquake Relief Effort

DORAL— Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is mobilizing an emergency response for communities in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes caused widespread destruction and left families in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Volunteers and staff will begin assembling life-saving aid Thursday, June 25, at GEM’s Doral headquarters, including food, water, hygiene supplies, medical necessities and other emergency relief items for shipment to affected areas. Team members are expected to arrive in the region Friday.

FOR DONATIONS: Venezuela Earthquake – Global Empowerment Mission

The earthquakes damaged homes, infrastructure and critical services across affected communities, according to GEM. The organization said its work in Venezuela since 2018, through an established network of nonprofit and community partners, positions it to quickly coordinate aid delivery as needs continue to emerge.

GEM previously operated in Venezuela in 2018 and 2019, working with local partner organizations to deliver food assistance, medical supplies, disaster relief and support to vulnerable communities.

Since its founding, Global Empowerment Mission has responded to hundreds of disasters worldwide, delivering aid to communities affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, conflict and other humanitarian crises.

Venezuela Immediate Needs List

Non-Perishable Foods:

Canned Protein: Chicken / Beef / Tuna / Vienna Sausages / Sardines

Canned Fruits

Dried Fruits / Vegetables

Snacks: Protein Bars / Crackers / Chips / Beef Jerky

Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables

Ramen

Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)

Cases of Water

Temporary Household Needs: