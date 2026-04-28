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GEICO Customers Urged to Check Driver License Status

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
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GEICO Customers Urged to Check Driver License Status

GEICO Customers Urged to Check Driver License StatusLAUDERHILL — State Representative Lisa Dunkley (D-Lauderhill) is urging Florida drivers insured by GEICO to check their driver license status. This warning comes after the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued an important notice regarding a possible insurance reporting error.

GEICO customers who recently received a driver license suspension notice and had a policy renewed between January 1 and April 13 may have had their insurance status incorrectly reported to FLHSMV as cancelled.

In response, Representative Dunkley issued the following statement:

“Floridians should not have to deal with the fear, confusion, or consequences of a license suspension because of a reporting error. A suspended license can impact someone’s job, family responsibilities, insurance costs, and daily life. I am urging GEICO customers to check their status immediately and take the necessary steps to protect themselves.”

Drivers can check their license status at mydmvportal.flhsmv.gov/home/en/publicweb/dlcheck and should review the “Effective Insurance Cancellation Suspensions” section.

If your status shows valid, no further action is needed. If your status shows sanction pending or suspended, please follow the instructions in the notice you received. You may be required to enter your GEICO policy information to update your record.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
0 80 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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