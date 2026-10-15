Entertainment

GAG Management Models Book RD Fashion Week 2026 Shows

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor7 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
GAG Management Founder Models Arrive in the Dominican Republic for RD Fashion Week
GAG Management Founder Models Arrive in the Dominican Republic for RD Fashion Week

GAG Management Founder Gerald A. Gordon (centre) with six Jamaican Models arrive Dominican Republic for Fashion Week 2026

 

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — GAG Management Company is expanding its international reach at RD Fashion Week 2026, where its models have secured runway bookings and a group photo shoot with an international designer.

Founder Gerald A. Gordon and a small group of models arrived in the Dominican Republic on Oct. 14 ahead of the country’s official fashion week, scheduled for Oct. 15-17 at the Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini.

The trip marks another step in GAG Management’s effort to connect emerging talent with international designers, photographers and casting professionals while helping models build runway experience and stronger portfolios.

Gordon said the agency began landing assignments before the first show. One model was booked for four runway shows, while the other models secured two shows each. An international designer also booked the full group for a photo shoot.

“So far, one model has been booked to appear in four shows. The others have two shows booked. We have one international designer who has booked all the models for a photoshoot as well,” Gordon said.

He said the models arrived ready to take advantage of additional opportunities during the three-day event.

“The models are all in work mode, and everyone is ready to work as they are called upon,” Gordon said.

GAG Management said its participation supports the company’s focus on international exposure, industry networking and professional development. The agency aims to help models work across markets, build relationships and increase their visibility in the global fashion industry.

RD Fashion Week 2026, now in its 17th edition, will feature established and emerging designers, international guests and programs focused on Dominican fashion. Organizers are presenting the event under the theme “Moda con Propósito,” or “Fashion with a Purpose.”

With runway appearances and a group photo shoot already secured, GAG Management’s models will enter RD Fashion Week with opportunities to expand their portfolios and forge new industry connections.

 

 

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor7 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications.

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