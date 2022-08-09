GACC Secures Booths for Businesses from Guyana at FITCE 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) has secured free exhibitor display booths for small and medium sized enterprises at the Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo and Conference (FITCE) which will be held this year from October 18-20 in Ft. Lauderdale.

FITCE brings together over 100 businesses from some 60 countries each year to display products and discuss a range of business issues including access to the United States market as well as linking with potential importers and exporters. In 2019 Guyana had the single largest delegation of any participating country and several of these enterprises benefitted from advice on exporting to the US from agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Several also established links with buyers in the US.

Registration

“Once again the GACC has secured free registrations and booths for 20 exhibitors from Guyana and encourages small and medium sized enterprises in Guyana to register early. The Chamber will also seek to have discussions with the Government of Guyana to determine what assistance could be given to assist deserving small businesses to participate in this event,” says Wesley Kirton, GACC President.

Click here to register.

Guyanese businesses have been participating in FITCE since 2017. Among the outcomes of this participation has been the acquisition of a license by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) to establish a World Trade Center in Guyana.

The GACC is encouraging early registration by companies in Guyana. Especially to be able to match these with companies with an interest in importing their products and produce. As well as identifying potential distributors for US products in Guyana.

International Trade Opportunities

“FITCE will welcome local and international companies to the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a unique opportunity to engage high-level government leaders, international trade experts, and delegations from around the world. This is a great opportunity to participate in dialogue relating to international trade, foreign direct investment, and culture,” says Paola Issac Baraya, Specialist Economist, International Trade, chair of the organizing team for the event.

Interest In Guyana