G33ZZ Steps Into the Spotlight With Debut Album 33 State

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Recording artiste Steven “G33ZZ” Reid is ready to make a bold first-album statement with 33 State. This is a 13-track debut project set to premiere on June 30. Built to showcase range, intention, and individuality, the album positions G33ZZ as an artiste determined to challenge predictable sounds. Moreover, he wants to carve out a lane of his own.

Powered by Wavestate Entertainment, 33 State was led primarily by his brother Michael “Slone Music” Reid. He produced the majority of the project. Inziman Productions also contributed production on My Everything.

For G33ZZ, the title 33 State is more than an album name. It signals a mindset rooted in growth, purpose, alignment, and the pursuit of one’s highest potential.

“In numerology 33 is said to be the highest of the master numbers; they call it the ‘master teacher. It represents the ultimate alignment of intuition, spiritual insight, and the State means this isn’t just music; it’s a mindset and just a state of being where you are fully locked into your highest potential,” the entertainer said.

The album brings together a broad mix of moods, messages, and musical textures, with featured appearances from Craigy T, Slone, Elevate, Maxxjetblac, Dominique, Sherieta Lewis, and Tessa.

A debut built on range, not repetition

Created as a statement of versatility, 33 State finds G33ZZ refusing to be boxed into one sound, genre, or expectation.

“This album is basically to showcase my creativity and versatility. It’s not structured to a specific style or genre, there’s a variety of moods and sounds on the album. There’s something for everyone to listen to and everyone will have a favorite song based on preference,” the entertainer continued.

From personal reflection to global momentum

“If I had to choose one it would be track one—Chasing—because it’s very personal and really a reality check. It’s basically me subconsciously telling myself to remember what the fight is for, remember what it’s costing you, and don’t let the chase change who I am,” he shared.

Reflecting on his journey to this point, G33ZZ described the experience as challenging but rewarding.

“The journey has been a roller coaster but I’m grateful for every opportunity and everything I’ve achieved. It’s a lot of hard work and most times I’m dealing with people who don’t get the vision at first, but seeing the fanbase grow organically makes it worth it,” he continued.

Now, with his debut album on the way, G33ZZ says he is focused on leaving an impact rather than chasing trends.

The artiste is determined to carve his own lane rather than follow trends.

“I’m not here trying to fit in or make regular music for the hype or quick streams. That’s boring. Honestly, I want when you finish listening to 33 State it leaves a mark and people realize they don’t have to settle for the everyday music that all sounds the same,” G33ZZ said.

The album rollout has already been supported by visuals for tracks including Chasing and Gwan Bad, both shot by Divine Global, who also directed visuals for previous releases Tattoo and Wave State.G33ZZ points to the success of Wave State as a defining moment in his career so far.

What he initially viewed as a regular release quickly grew into a global movement, gaining attention from fans and dancers worldwide.

“Everything that happened with Wave State — that’s the biggest thing I’ve done so far. Initially, I thought it would be like a regular release but it went global before I even realized what was happening. Seeing how people reacted to it, all the dancers dancing to the sound, even Stephen Di Genius had to ask who’s the artiste,” he said.

Fans will be able to stream 33 State on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Audiomack, and other digital streaming platforms, with the album also available on Bandcamp for supporters who want to directly support the artiste.

As G33ZZ prepares to open this new chapter, he is encouraging listeners to approach the album with an open mind.