G Cole Shares Real-Life Stories in Forgiven

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Forgiven, his latest song, G Cole addresses what has always been a sensitive issue — couples willing to have another go at their relationship.

The track, produced by Ed Robinson, was released in February.

“I think people take a second crack at a relationship with the same person because of familiarity and comfort, you will find that more common among mature people because they think they don’t have time to learn someone else, or have someone else learn about them, and there’s a little bit of insecurity there too,” G Cole reasoned. “Someone else already accepted them for who they are, maybe no one else will. Some actually work, but the ones I’ve seen personally, the success rate is zero.”

Forgiven is the South Florida-based singer’s first released single since the parent-friendly My Father’s Song which was released last June. It is expected to be on his fourth album which is expected out this year.

The gap between My Father’s Song and Forgiven is deliberate, G Cole noted. Because most of his songs are based on real-life experiences, he said, “I only write and record when I have something to speak about.”

G Cole is from the resort town of Ocho Rios. He hosts the Homegrown With G Cole podcast. On this podcast, he talks about various issues. He speaks with artists, leaders from the Jamaican Diaspora, entrepreneurs, and politicians.

As for second-chance relationships, he has an open mind.