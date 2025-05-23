FX Music Group: Inspiring the Next Generation of Artists

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Pointing to the successful approach of independent record labels like Motown and Studio One, musician/producer JonFX says his FX Music Group plans to guide artists in different aspects of the music business. The company is scheduled to be officially launched on June 1 at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale.

The Jamaican, a longtime South Florida resident, is best known for producing songs by rapper XXXtentacion, Vybz Kartel, Gyptian and Sizzla.

“Our goal is to nurture and grow emerging artists from around the world, who will be knowledgeable and trained in every facet of the business of music. We are committed to providing artists with the highest caliber sound and musical production possible,” JonFX insisted.

He added that the Blue Martini launch is the first of several events to introduce FX Music Group to different markets. The company’s initial releases are albums by JonFX saluting the classic eras (1960, 1970s and 1980s) of Jamaican music.

“There are several upcoming projects that will be announced closer to completion, we are excited to share them with the world,” said JonFX, who was born John Crawford in Kingston.

A prodigy, his talent was first noticed while playing keyboards in his father’s church in Jamaica. As a teenager, JonFX became a session musician at Caveman Studio in east Kingston.

He moved to the United States in the 1990s. He settled in New York City. There, he met Glen Adams, an organist with The Upsetters. This band played with The Wailers on famous songs like Duppy Conqueror and Mr. Brown.

Moving to South Florida, his reputation soared after producing the early songs of XXXtentacion, a platinum-selling rapper from Plantation, whose parents are Jamaican. He was murdered in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June, 2018.

JonFX has also worked with Guyanese gospel singer Renwick Duesbury and roots artist Jahman from the US Virgin Islands.