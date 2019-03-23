Fundraiser for Jamaica Reggae Girlz Goalkeeper Nicole McClure in NY

Cocktail reception for Nicole McClure set for March 28th at the Kimberly Hotel in New York

NEW YORK – World Cup fever is in the air and Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz are set to make their historic debut at the summer global showpiece, FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, June 7 – July 7, 2019.

On Thursday, March 28 at 6:00 pm you are cordially invited to a fundraising cocktail reception in support of Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Nicole McClure as she continues her preparation leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup at The Kimberly Hotel (145 East 50th St, New York, NY 10022) .

Nicole McClure, a key player in Jamaica’s squad is the goalkeeper who made two penalty kick saves versus Panama on October 17, 2018 which ensured Jamaica’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup.

Following her visit to New York, Nicole will then depart for South Africa for the Reggae Girlz training camp, April 1-9, where they will play the South African national team.

Nicole then departs for Ireland where she will play for Sion Swifts FC, before leaving for Jamaica on May 15 where the Reggae Girlz will play their final match in Kingston versus Panama on May 19, before departing for the World Cup.

If you’re unable to attend the fundraising cocktail reception your personal financial support is still welcomed. You can make your contribution by clicking TICKETS here.

Nicole McClure…first line of attack…last line of defence! Follow her journey on Instagram @Nickle165