From Poker to Racing: What the Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club Has in Store for 2025

When you think of Daytona Beach, the Daytona 500 is probably the first thing that comes to mind. After all, it’s exceptionally popular: the 2025 edition of the NASCAR sporting event sold out for the 10th year in a row.

The race has furthered the careers of many motorsport pros. Legends like Mario Andretti—who raced to the top spot at the Daytona International Speedway in the ‘60s—eventually went on to work as an ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix.

More crucially, perhaps, the Daytona 500 is a popular betting event. Following the Seminole Tribe’s relaunch of the Hard Rock Bet App in partnership with BetMGM in late 2023, more spectators are wagering on the race’s outcomes than ever—especially since they can simply download the app by scanning a QR code at the entrance to the pits.

That just goes to show how vibrant the city’s gaming culture is, and it’s something visitors can experience beyond the Daytona 500. Thanks to historical establishments like the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, you can do even more. From playing poker and other table games to following races via off-track betting and even unlocking exclusive rewards, there’s plenty to do when you drop by. Here’s more on the club and what it has in store for visitors in 2025:

The history behind the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club

The club’s roots stretch all the way back to 1948, when it opened as the Volusia County Kennel Club. Over the years, it established itself as the place to go for greyhound racing near the speedway, helping make it one of the biggest attractions in Daytona Beach history. Under new ownership, it took on the name of the Daytona Beach Kennel Club to match. It grew so popular that it was able to sponsor Junior Johnson’s winning stock car in the Daytona 500 during the ‘60s—and his trophy is still on display in the club today.

The club was eventually bought by gaming operator Delaware North, which built on its success by expanding its offerings and opening a poker room in 1997. A decade later, Delaware North moved the establishment from its original spot near the Daytona International Speedway to Williamson Boulevard, eventually renaming it to the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club in 2017.

However, that hasn’t stopped it from growing further. Today, the club is a LEED Certified Gaming Facility now best known for its expansive poker room. Following the suspension of greyhound betting in Florida, it instead provides off-track betting and even offers visitors opportunities to adopt retired greyhounds.

What does the club have in store for 2025?

With over 50 tables at the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club’s poker room, one of the best things you can do on your visit is to simply play poker. The club hosts variants, including Ultimate Hold’em, One Card and Three Card Poker, I Luv Suits, and DJ Wild Stud Poker, as well as other card games like Pai-Gow. If you’re looking for more exciting experiences, it’s got you covered, too. The club often hosts competitive events, including the prestigious Great American Poker Tournament, which is why it’s been poker legend Chris Moneymaker’s go-to Florida stop for the past two years.

Moneymaker, a former accountant who made headlines by winning the 2003 World Series of Poker and sparking the subsequent poker boom, is the main ambassador for ACR Poker. Working with America’s #1 poker site has allowed him to organize promotions like the Sunday Moneymaker, as well as his very own poker tournament. The Moneymaker Tour, which was established in 2023, spans multiple events across the US—and now, even Quebec and Aruba. When it visits Florida, it’s hosted by the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club in partnership with the Great American Poker Tournament. This year, you can spot the Moneymaker Tour at the club from April 2 to 14.

Of course, you can still bet on greyhound races at the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club—you just have to do so off-track. If you’re interested, head on over to its simulcast wagering room. Here, you’ll find over 300 wall-to-wall LCD flat-screen televisions that display real-time broadcasts of greyhound races held both across the country and in the UK. You can even bet on other similar events, like thoroughbred racing, harness racing, and jai-alai. Arguably the best part is that you’ll find these screens in the same room as the Clubhouse Restaurant, so you can wager and dine at the same time. With a new channel broadcasting races every eight minutes—along with on-screen odds and betting tips—you’ll always catch some action here.

If you’re planning to visit the club regularly, you can even sign up for the club’s Lucky North Rewards program. Once you join, you can start racking up points on your dedicated rewards card and eventually unlock exclusive benefits and experiences the more you play and bet at Daytona Beach. For every hour you play, you get 80 points (for poker) and 200 points (for other table games).

The club is offering some new perks for 2025 you can look forward to. For example, you now only need 1,000 points to make your way to the first status tier of the program—and for an entire calendar year, you can use those points to buy gas, get retail discounts, avail of partner benefits from the likes of Carnival Cruise Lines, and receive exclusive birthday and membership anniversary offers. You can also nab yourself one free racing program a day or get vouchers for the food, beverages, and even massages offered by the club. To become a member, sign up at the Guest Services counter.

