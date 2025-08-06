From Jamaica to Japan: How Lila Iké’s Global Passport of Sound Heralds a New Era for Reggae

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Rising star Lila Iké’s “All Over The World” ft. Protoje is proof – if ever needed – that Jamaican music is universal. The single and video, out today, is from her highly anticipated debut album, Treasure Self Love, arriving August 22, 2025 (pre-order HERE).

Directed by SAMO, the vibrant video trails the dynamic singer-songwriter across New York, Paris, London, Jamaica, Japan and Egypt creating what feels like a musical postcard to the globe. Her growing wishlist of destinations doubles as a love letter to the places and people who have embraced her sound worldwide.

Filmed against iconic backdrops—from the Eiffel Tower to a Brooklyn bodega to the Great Pyramid —each scene amplifies Lila’s declaration: “When time we reach, we leave memories to the people, feel it when the ting touch down.” Accompanying her for the ride is Protoje, who storms the track with a fiery verse.

Reggae Sumfest

Lila Iké just finished her debut shows in São Paulo, Brazil, and Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest. At Reggae Sumfest, she opened for Toni Braxton. This was six years after she shared the stage with Protoje. Last month, she continued to grow her global presence.

Lila Iké’s “All Over The World” draws inspiration from hip-hop group Rascalz’s ‘90s anthem “Top of the World” featuring reggae legend Barrington Levy and rapper k-os. She once again tips her crown to the classics, following the success of her latest sultry summer hit “Romantic” ft. Masicka—which reimagines Patra’s iconic 1994 hit “Romantic Call” and nearing 1.5 million views for its video (Watch HERE).

Upcoming Album

Lila shares her inspiration on “All Over The World.” “I walked into the studio, heard Protoje working on it, and had to be a part of it! It was my first time hearing the original track, and I was instantly fascinated by Barrington Levy’s enunciation. I had so much fun recording it. The song celebrates reggae music and the power of its messages to reach and inspire people all over the world. I can’t wait to start performing it live!”

Protoje, who also co-produced the track alongside Ziah .Push says: “This one feels like a theme song for Lila right now, on the brink of dropping her album and stepping into a new era of her journey. It’s an anthem if I’ve ever heard one! As always, the chemistry we share on a track brings that spark, and I’m grateful to be part of this single and her upcoming album. Ready for the world to feel this!

Treasure Self Love—released via Wurl Ike Records & In.Digg.Nation Collective under exclusive license to Ineffable Records—cements Lila Iké as one of reggae’s most vital voices of this generation. In addition to drawing inspiration from legends like Barrington Levy and Patra, Lila continues to honor her Jamaican musical forebears on the LP, channeling the spirit of Garnett Silk on tracks like “Scatter” and “Love in a Lovely Way.”

The 11-song LP also features dynamic collaborations with international talents including R&B powerhouse H.E.R., American rapper Joey Bada$$, and UK soul artist Maverick Sabre as well as stars in her native country like Protoje and Masicka.

Lila Iké is known for her unique musical style. She mixes old-soul sounds with modern flair. Her songs explore themes like romance, self-love, and inner struggle. She delivers strong emotions and sharp lyrics. She seamlessly blends reggae, dancehall, and R&B, confidently carving her own lane in today’s genre-blending landscape.

Lila Iké grew up in the small town of Christiana. She was raised by her single mother with three sisters. Lila has faced many challenges on her way to success.

Debut Album

With her 2020 EP The ExPerience, she helped push Caribbean music forward to global audiences, performing on platforms like NPR Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series (alongside Protoje) during the pandemic.

Her work earned praise from Rolling Stone, The New York Times, BBC, Vogue, The Daily Beast, and landed recent covers on RIDDIM and Viper magazine, in addition to high-profile collaborations with Jorja Smith (“Greatest Gift”) and Davido (“Flex My Soul”).

Lila is a strong cultural voice in Jamaica. She talks openly about her mental health journey. She also started the Blessings & Light Foundation. This foundation helps young creatives in need across the island.

Lila will perform her debut album in London, England on release day. Details and more dates below.

TOUR DATES:

Aug 1 @ Reggae Geel in Geel, Belgium (Tickets)

Aug 2 @ National Bowl in Milton Keynes, UK (Tickets)

Aug 22 @ Signature Brew Blackhouse Road in London, UK (Tickets)