From Farm Work to Financial Resilience

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For Jamaican seasonal farmworkers in Canada, the first weeks of the agricultural season can test more than endurance. Paycheques may still be pending while bills, household expenses and family obligations continue back home. This creates a cash-flow gap, which JN Money says its short-term loan facility is designed to close.

Access to Funds

The financing offers seasonal workers access to funds before their earnings fully ramp up. It helps them handle urgent commitments in Jamaica while adjusting to long days and variable workloads on Canadian farms. The service sits at the intersection of two high-interest Caribbean diaspora themes: remittances and financial resilience.

For Linton Pearson, a Portmore, St Catherine resident who has returned to Canada annually for 26 years through the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme, that bridge has become a practical part of managing life across borders.

Pearson works from April to November on a vegetable farm in Simcoe with nearly 60 workers. About 45 of them are Jamaican. Across more than 100 acres, the crew plants and harvests Chinese cabbage, radishes, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis and Chinese melons on staggered schedules. This keeps the season moving.

The work is demanding, but Pearson said the programme has opened a pathway to goals that once felt out of reach.

“It’s very helpful. You can accomplish what you like to do in the future. It is a wonderful thing,” he said.

That opportunity comes with uneven income. Some stretches require seven-day workweeks; others bring fewer hours. Pearson said the JN Money facility is most useful at the start of the season, before regular earnings are available.

He has accessed the facility four times to meet immediate needs during that early-season squeeze. “When we just came up, [money was] not available. So, it comes in handy at that time,” he said.

Claude Thompson, regional manager at JN Money, said the facility responds to a familiar diaspora reality. Workers are establishing themselves in Canada while continuing to support relatives and obligations in Jamaica.

“The beginning of the farming season is often challenging for them as they are settling into work in Canada while, at the same time, they have important financial commitments to meet back home,” Thompson said. “This loan facility provides that timely bridge when funds may be limited, giving workers greater flexibility to address urgent needs while they wait for their salary,” he added.

For Pearson, the loan complements a longstanding relationship with JN Money’s remittance service, which he uses to maintain a financial lifeline to his family thousands of kilometres away.

Over 26 seasons, those earnings have helped him support a family that includes five children, build his house and fund additions and improvements. Married for 30 years, Pearson said the programme has raised his family’s quality of life. It has also helped turn sacrifice abroad into progress at home.

Pearson entered the programme after an invitation from his sister’s boss, who was connected to it. He seized the opportunity, but said longevity in farm work depends on discipline, teamwork and a willingness to meet the job’s physical demands.

“It’s not easy work. You have to have manners and discipline, because that’s what the boss is looking for,” he said. “With a mind to work and teamwork effort, we can all achieve.”

When the Canadian season ends, Pearson returns to Jamaica and earns income through cabinet-making and furniture construction. This is another layer in the cross-border livelihood he has built over more than two decades.

Now in its 60th year, the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme continues to connect Caribbean labour with Canada’s agricultural needs. For workers such as Pearson, its impact extends beyond the crops they harvest. Remittances sent, homes built, and stronger families also demonstrate that impact across borders.