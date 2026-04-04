From Dream to Devotion: “One Hundred Ways To Love God” Arrives This Easter

Ypsilanti, Michigan – This Easter Sunday marks the release of a deeply personal and spiritually driven single, “One Hundred Ways To Love God,” written and produced by JewSee The Producer. The gospel track was three years in the making. It blends rich choral textures with heartfelt lead vocals from Ricardo Anderson. This offers listeners both a musical and moral call to action.

The song is elevated by layered harmonies from the Choralis Ensemble and the 11-member CUBE Choir of the University of the West Indies (UWI). This creates a soundscape that is both expansive and reverent. Anderson is also a member of ASHE and the Universal Centre of Truth Jamaica. He brings a commanding yet soulful presence to the lead, while anchoring the track’s message in sincerity and conviction.

In a recent interview, JewSee revealed that the single was completed in early February after years of gradual development. However, the origin of the song traces back to a vivid moment of inspiration during her time living in Jamaica between 2019 and 2022. “At that time, I just got out of bed and started writing immediately as I couldn’t stop hearing it,” she recalled.

Label: Dream Realm Music

That moment reflects the ethos behind her label, Dream Realm Music, a creative venture rooted in an unconventional process. Based in Ypsilanti, near Detroit, JewSee describes her songwriting as something closer to receiving than composing. Songs, she explains, arrive fully formed in her dreams, complete, polished, and ready to be brought into reality.

“There is no traditional writing process in these moments,” she said. “My mission is translating something intangible into a powerful, tangible sound.”

It was during her time back in Michigan that she first encountered Anderson’s voice while watching services from the Universal Centre of Truth Jamaica online. Instantly, she knew he was the right choice to lead the track.

Beyond its musical ambition, “One Hundred Ways To Love God” is rooted in a clear spiritual directive. The song draws inspiration from the biblical passage Matthew 25:40. It emphasizes compassion and service: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

For JewSee, the message is as important as the melody. A lifelong advocate for children and youth development, she hopes the song resonates beyond the church. She aims to encourage listeners to act with kindness and purpose in their daily lives.

JewSee’s Catalog

Though this latest release sits firmly in the gospel tradition, JewSee’s catalog spans genres including R&B, country, and rock. This eclectic range reflects her dream-driven creative process. Looking ahead, she has already begun preparing new material for a summer rollout. This includes projects in R&B, folk, and reggaeton, notably a track titled “Riddim In Yuh Shoes.”

As “One Hundred Ways To Love God” makes its debut this Easter, it arrives not just as a song, but as a testimony of faith, inspiration, and the mysterious space where dreams become real music.