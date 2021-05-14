Friends of Whitfield All Age School (Jamaica) to Honor Educator, Ivy Barrett

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Friends of Whitfield All Age School in Jamaica under the distinguished patronage of Dr. Allan Cunningham the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the 13 Southern States will be honoring noted retired educator Mrs Ivy Barrett.

Mrs Barrett has been an educator for over forty years. In addition, she has been teaching at the Whitfield All Age School for the majority of that time.

A proud mother of two. Mrs Barrett has had the opportunity of teaching and inspiring thousands of children. Especially within the communities of Jamaica’s Whitfield Town, Trench Town and adjoining areas.

She is profoundly respected and love by many students, fellow teachers and administrators. And, is extremely proud of the successes of her students who have become successful adults.

Dr. Allan Cunningham is extremely proud to host this initiative and believes it is a chance to show appreciation and love for her work.

The celebration includes guest speaker, Hon. Oliver Mair Consul General of Jamaica. Plus, Dr. Karren Dunkley the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the Northeast. Additionally, several other noted persons and a lifetime achievement award from the coveted People Profile Award organization.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 18th at 7pm (6pm JA) via zoom. The MC will be noted celebrity host Sophia Nicholson.

The celebration is the brainchild of the “Friends of Whitfield All Age Foundation”.