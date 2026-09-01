Friends of AARLCC to Honor Community Leaders at Masquerade Luncheon

The “Rooted in Community” event will recognize five leaders. It will also raise support for efforts to preserve African American history, culture and access to knowledge.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center will celebrate 24 years of honoring local leadership Saturday, Oct. 31, with its annual Honoree Luncheon. This masquerade-themed fundraiser recognizes five South Florida changemakers. It also supports one of Broward County’s most significant cultural institutions.

The 24th Annual Honoree Luncheon begins at 1 p.m. at Signature Sunrise, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Sunrise. Tickets are available at Friends of AARLCC 24th Anniversay website.

Honoring Community Leaders

Held under the theme “Rooted in Community: Honoring Those Who Brought Change,” the luncheon will honor:

Andra Mentore , Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

, Community Service and Distinguished Achievement Dr. Sharetta Remikie , Lifetime Achievement

, Lifetime Achievement Jarrod Mills , Heritage and Distinguished Community Service

, Heritage and Distinguished Community Service Michael Hylton , Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

, Community Service and Distinguished Achievement Dr. Sylvia Sloane Jones, Heritage and Distinguished Community Service

For more than two decades, the annual celebration has recognized leaders, visionaries and changemakers while generating support for Friends of AARLCC and its mission to strengthen access to African American history and culture.

This year’s luncheon comes as national debates over how African American history is taught, interpreted and preserved continue. These debates underscore the importance of libraries, archives and cultural institutions that safeguard primary sources, artifacts, oral histories, photographs and other materials for public access.

“Preserving history is not simply about protecting the past. It is about ensuring that future generations have access to the knowledge, stories and experiences that help them understand who they are and the communities that came before them,” said Luwando Wright, president of Friends of AARLCC. “At a time when efforts to restrict, reinterpret or diminish parts of African American history are on the rise, supporting institutions like AARLCC is more important than ever. Our community has a role in ensuring these stories remain accessible, documented and protected.”

Friends of AARLCC is a support and advocacy organization for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. It works with library leadership to strengthen programs, collections, services and community engagement.

Community Service

Through fundraising, advocacy and partnerships, the organization supports programs, events, exhibits, archives, special collections, research materials, historically significant artifacts, staff development and other initiatives that advance the library’s mission.

The work helps ensure AARLCC remains a vital resource for young people exploring stories that reflect their heritage; scholars, families and community members seeking access to significant collections; and the broader public deepening its understanding of the African American experience locally, nationally and globally.

The luncheon also serves as a public reminder that meaningful change is often driven by people. These are people who dedicate their careers, talents and service to strengthening their communities.

The masquerade celebration will bring together community leaders, elected officials, professionals, educators, advocates, library supporters and residents. This gathering is for an afternoon of recognition and fundraising.

“For 24 years, this event has enabled us to recognize extraordinary people and bring the community together around a shared purpose: protecting our history and investing in the future,” Wright said. “When someone purchases a ticket, becomes a Friend or makes a donation, they help sustain the advocacy, programming and preservation work that keeps this institution strong for generations to come.”

We encourage community members who cannot attend to support Friends of AARLCC by donating or becoming a member.