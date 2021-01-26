Free Mental Health Program for Black Entrepreneurs

GrowTherapy for Black Entrepreneurs Struggling with 2020 Issues

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – While 2020 is over, the repercussions are not. Many entrepreneurs, especially Black business owners, are struggling with mental health issues due to the myriad of adversities they endured.

To help South Florida business owners get back on track, Digital Grass Innovation and Technology has announced a new free program, GrowTherapy, which includes individual and group sessions with a licensed therapist.

The founders of Digital Grass, who manage the “GROW” CEO Space powered by the Pompano Beach CRA, received a Knight Foundation Grant to fund this program. Applications are now available for GrowTherapy.

“Many industries were devastated by COVID-19 restrictions,” Michael Hall, CEO and co-founder of Digital Grass. “The mental health issues that are emerging from lost income and an uncertain future are very serious. Compound financial struggles with the racial issues that plagued the past year, and the traumas can feel overwhelming. We created this program to help participants learn the techniques to help them cope with the past and create a new game plan for success.”

Grow Therapy will offer on a first-come, first-serve basis, six private sessions with a licensed mental health therapist along with six group sessions, and a virtual dinner. The session is limited to 50 people. Proudly, Digital Grass has recruited 7 entrepreneurs from Pompano Beach. Currently their names will not be released due to the privacy policy of therapy, but hopefully revealed in testimonials.

“This is a very important program especially during this time,” said Nguyen Tran, Pompano Beach CRA Director. “We are hopeful that Pompano Beach entrepreneurs will take advantage of this opportunity to receive much needed support from leading experts and create a strategy to rebound emotionally and professionally.”

Deadline for applications is February 28, 2021.