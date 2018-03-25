Freddie McGregor’s “Go Freddie Go” ﻿out on VP Records

In addition to releasing his new music, Freddie will be embarking on a tour this summer with stops in the U.S. and Canada. Fans can come witness his vast music catalog live as he hits venues in Boston, Los Angeles, Washington DC, New York and Vancouver with more dates to come.

“Go Freddie Go, is truly a musical chronology of my life and career through my experiences, my journey and my legacy,” said Freddie of his new single. “I am pleased to be working with VP Records on this project and humbled to have had support from many during my 50 plus years in the business.”