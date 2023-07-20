Freddie McGregor Gears Up for Reggae Sumfest Following Mighty Crown’s Farewell Cruise

by Howard Campbell

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – For most of his career, Freddie McGregor has been known as ‘The Captain’ of his Big Ship music label. Fitting then, that he should make his comeback on the high seas.

This took place July 16 aboard the MSC Bellisima which hosted Japanese sound system Mighty Crown’s farewell cruise.

McGregor, who suffered a stroke last November, did a well-received 40-minute set. He was backed by the Ruff Kutt band along with his daughter Yeshemabeth and son Chino.

“The cruise was very well-attended, it was off the chain! Chino was great, ‘Shema too, and of course Japan was ready for me, and I was ready for them. Never seen so many people cry. Both happy for my recovery, and happy to see me,” said the 67 year-old artist.

Mighty Crown’s farewell ‘Far East Reggae Cruise‘ actually sailed from the city of Yokohama and played in South Korea with TOK and Barrington Levy also performing.

McGregor, who sat throughout his set, did songs such as Push Come to Shove and Prophecy. He told South Florida Caribbean News that his health has improved considerably thanks to therapy which he does five days a week.

He is scheduled to perform at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay on July 22.

One of reggae’s enduring artists, Freddie McGregor started his career as a six year-old at the famed Studio One in Kingston with legendary producer Clement Dodd as his mentor.

It was not until 1979 that he got his big break with the song, Bobby Babylon, produced by Dodd. In the 1980s, songs like Big Ship, Push Come to Shove, That Girl and Prophecy made him one of the biggest reggae acts.

He is scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom in August.