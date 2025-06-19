Freddie McGregor Celebrates 69th Birthday Bash

WEST PALM BEACH – A strong cast of entertainers will celebrate Freddie McGregor’s 69th birthday on June 29 at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. They will perform on the Freddie McGregor and Friends show.

Mykal Rose, Anthony B, Spragga Benz, Hopeton Lindo, Perfect Giddimani, Chino McGregor, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Frisco Kid and Teflon are confirmed for the show.

McGregor, known for classic songs such as Big Ship, Push Come to Shove and Just Don’t Want to be Lonely, was born on June 27. He has made a strong recovery from a massive stroke in late 2022.

Although the veteran singer has since done shows in the United Kingdom and Jamaica, it is not known if he will perform at ‘Friends’.

Perfect Giddimani, a prolific recording artist whose biggest hit song is Hand Cart Boy, is looking forward to the show.

“I love performing live because that’s when I really get the opportunity to showcase my talents to their full potential,” he said.

The Rastafarian artist told South Florida Caribbean News that he shares a solid relationship with McGregor, whose recording career started in the early 1960s.

“I’ve known Freddie for about 20 years but when he migrated we became much closer because we were now living in the same area and using the (Train Line Records in Miami) studio. It was a great pleasure and an honor to be around the Captain,” said Perfect Giddimani. “You had to learn something from him about the music, the business of it or just life in general.”