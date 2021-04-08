Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research Opens in Hollywood (Florida)

[HOLLYWOOD] — The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research, LLC (FSCDR), is a stand-alone, community-based medical and research practice. They recently opened a new flagship location in South Florida and six satellite locations in Florida. The new flagship location is located at 1685 S. State Road 7, Unit 4, Hollywood, Florida 33023.

Flagship Location

FSCDR has the necessary medical, administrative, and clinical trial expertise at the new flagship location to provide full-service care. Since opening its doors in 2015, FSCDR has experienced exponential growth in patient volume. FSCDR has had more than 3,500 visits last year and is projected to have nearly 5,000 visits throughout 2021. To accommodate this growth, the new location is 6,000 sq. feet with 18 infusion chairs, four private exam rooms, triage room, pharmacy, research and executive offices.

Multispecialty Practice

The practice is multispecialty and includes primary care physicians, hematologist-oncologist, advanced nurse practitioners, registered nurses, a neuropsychologist, a social worker, and onsite medical-legal partnership with Accommodations Advocacy Group. FSCDR has a robust clinical trial portfolio and a steady growth of partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enroll patients into clinical trials for sickle cell disease.

Currently, FSCDR has multi-year contracts with Florida, insurance carriers, Medicare, and Medicaid to provide services to individuals with sickle cell disease throughout Florida.

Medicaid Pilot Task Force

As a member of the Superutilizers Medicaid Pilot Task Force of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), FSCDR’s care strategy has been recognized as significantly improving health outcomes, emergency and inpatient utilization patterns, and ultimately financial indicators. To date, they have saved health plans $342 per member per month for patients enrolled in their system of care. The AHCA has encouraged all insurance payers with a sickle cell member base to work with the FSCDR. In addition, FSCDR is designated by the Florida Department of Children and Families Access site to assist patients with social services, housing, and insurance.

Services

The following list includes services provided by FSCDR:

Treatment by a hematologist oncologist

Sickle cell trained advanced nurse practitioners and registered nurses

Intravenous port access for blood drawing & flushing

Program to assist patients with adherence to treatment recommendations

Program to reduce visits to the emergency room

Program to reduce inpatient hospitalization

Program to eliminates thirty-day hospital readmission

Enroll patients in chronic care management

Patient tailored pain management

Disability evaluation

Individualized education program for school accommodations

Social resource needs assessment (Partner with Department of Children & Families)

Neurocognitive evaluation with a neuropsychologist

Ongoing quality improvement

Post-hospital discharge follow-up

Preventive health services

Flu vaccine

COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine site

Vaccinations

Care coordination

Patient-centered medical home

Specialty care referral

Clinical research