Fort Lauderdale Businessman Victor G Harvey Invests in Local Youth

FORT LAUDERDALE – The YMCA South Florida launched its Career, College, and Life Readiness (CCL) Summer Program this month, a transformative six-week initiative designed to empower individuals ages 13 and up with the essential tools and skills needed to thrive academically, professionally and personally.

This experience will give participants chances to join hands-on workshops. They will explore career paths and learn professional skills. This includes building resumes, interview techniques, and time management. Participants will also receive helpful mentorship that encourages growth and confidence.

Mr. Harvey was quick to help by becoming the first sponsor for this program. He donated $1,500 to support the cause. On June 20, he presented the donation to several representatives of the YMCA’s CCL program in Fort Lauderdale.

“When Ms. Hughes reached out to me and we sat down so I could understand her vision for the summer internship program, I said count me in. I have been an entrepreneur my whole life so supporting this initiative to teach the kids in a practical way what they need to be successful was a no brainer for me,” said Victor Harvey a Fort Lauderdale resident.

Mr. Harvey is well-known in the community. He is the developer of the Victory Building. This building will be a 14,000 square foot entertainment complex. It is set to start construction in the next few months. The building will include a distillery, a restaurant, a cigar lounge, and a rooftop lounge. It will also have space for events and meetings.

Empowering the Next Generation

“As a proud generational resident of the Sistrunk Corridor, I have dedicated my life to empowering the next generation to become the best version of themselves. The CCL program offers participants a meaningful opportunity to explore the many possibilities the world holds for them helping to ignite their passions and equip them with the tools to thrive as future leaders. To simply say “thank you” to Mr. Harvey does not fully capture the depth of my gratitude. Please know that your support is not only appreciated it is transformational. You are helping to shape brighter futures and uplift the lives of youth within our community. Your belief in them is a powerful investment in what’s possible,” said Sharon Hughes, Family and Youth Resource Director for the YMCA at the L.A. Lee Mizell Center says.

In addition to developing on Sistrunk, Mr. Harvey is the owner of Victor George Spirits, one of the fastest growing – Black owned spirits companies in the United States. His brands include Fort Mose bourbon and rye whiskey along with the Victor George Vodka line. These brands can be purchased nationwide and at local retailers such as Total Wine, Primo Liquors and several other retailers as well as online at buyfortmose.com and buyvictorgeorge.com