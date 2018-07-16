The South African Rugby Team is one of the finest teams in the Rugby sport. But then how tragic would it be to let issues of ethnicity get in the way of the team’s national and international interests. It is the 21st century and to still witness episodes of racial discrimination is certainly not a great thing. The South African rugby teams over the years since the anti-apartheid era had begun, were always scrutinised during the selections processes.

It is also to be noted that Late Nelson Mandela-the pioneer of the legendary Anti-Apartheid Revolution in South Africa, used sports to unite South Africa which was racially divided years ago. You would easily recollect the moment when he made his presence felt in the Ellis Park Stadium during the Rugby World Cup 1995. A few years later in a speech he had also said,’’ Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

That being the context, Spinzwin, an online casino which houses a collection of the best mobile casino games provide an insight into forming an ethnically black South African Rugby Team- The Springboks.

Growth and Development of South African Rugby

Creating an ethnically black South African team will positively do wonders for the team and for the country as well. The most important matter of all-it will end all debates and controversies pertaining to racism which kept and keeps happening repeatedly every year. The focus of building this team is to create the best bunch representing the country and not to debate on whether the ‘black’ or the ‘white’ players were better players.

One could also visualise the huge money-making prospects of this All-Blacks Team. This team could enjoy a huge fan following as well as a fan base amongst most of the population. Imagine the prospects of a match between New Zealand’s Maori All Blacks and South Africa’s All Blacks teams. When it comes to finding the sponsorship for the team, chances are that it would be much easier. Coming to the team selection process, the applicants to the team could preferably hail from black as well as coloured backgrounds, all thanks to the unique racial background of South Africa.

To sum it all up, it can only be hoped that the current South African Government approves of this proposal. This government formed only recently, can be termed as the best source of hope and aspirations for many desiring to represent the country in Rugby.