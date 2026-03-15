Former Jamaica Ambassador Recognized for Leadership Efforts

WASHINGTON D.C. – Former Jamaica Ambassador to the United States and Minister of Efficiency, Innovation & Digital Transformation in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Audrey P. Marks. She will receive the Inaugural President’s Award from the Maryland based organization Right Now for Jamaica (RNFJ), for her distinguished and outstanding service to the Jamaican Diaspora and Jamaica.

RNFJ President Ron McKay, stated that Ambassador Marks will be presented with the award recognizing her outstanding service and leadership. In particular, her unwavering commitment to Jamaica and her instrumental role in facilitating and mobilizing relief efforts after Hurricane Melissa will be honored.

The award will be presented at the first Fundraising Gala on March 28, 2026, at The Royal Ballroom in Maryland. The event is under the patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson.

Leadership Efforts

Mr. McKay said Ambassador Marks’ steady advocacy, influence, and action show strong diaspora leadership. Especially, when it is rooted in integrity, compassion, and national pride, it becomes especially impactful.

In the aftermath of the hurricane, her ability to mobilize support, engage key partners, and respond with urgency has made a meaningful impact. Communities across Jamaica have benefited as a result.

Mr. McKay emphasized that his organization is especially grateful for the partnership and guidance received from Ambassador Marks. As they move forward with their mission, they value her assistance in providing immediate and long-term support through healthcare and education initiatives.

In particular, they remain committed to supporting and adopting Percy Junor Hospital, which suffered major damage. The hospital continues to serve displaced and vulnerable people across central Jamaica. This remains one of their key priorities.

Major Achievements

Ambassador Marks was among nine ambassadors worldwide honored with the 2026 Golden Heart Award by the Tree of Life Foundation International. The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony in Florida.

In May 2010, upon assuming duties at Jamaica’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., she became the first woman to serve as the country’s Ambassador to the United States.

When she returned to the post in September 2016, she reached another milestone. The Former Jamaica Ambassador became the only person ever appointed to the role under two administrations. She first served under former Prime Minister Hon. Bruce Golding. Marks later served under current Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Over nearly a decade representing Jamaica in Washington, Ambassador Marks deepened bilateral cooperation in the critical areas of security, trade, and investment. She also championed scholarship initiatives and university exchange programs. In doing so, she opened pathways for young Jamaicans to pursue higher education in American institutions.

“The Gala reflects a broader movement among diaspora leaders and strategic partners to move beyond short-term response toward sustainable recovery and renewal. By convening public and private sector stakeholders in one space, the event fosters meaningful partnerships that will drive measurable impact across the island,” said President McKay.

Live Entertainment

The RNFJ President said patrons can expect an evening that celebrates Jamaica’s culture and creativity. The event will also support rebuilding projects that help communities across the island.

Two-time Grammy-nominated reggae powerhouse ETANA – herself an RNFJ director – will headline the evening’s entertainment. In addition, Etana will perform alongside superstar artists MYKAL ROSE & RAS MISTA FYAH, JULIAN JUNIOR MARVIN, and the LEGENDARY WAILERS,

Proceeds from the event will go directly towards rebuilding efforts across critical sectors. These include education, healthcare, and infrastructure development in Jamaica.