Flying from Kolkata to Bangalore? Everything You Need to Know

The Garden City of India, Bangalore, is one of the most happening places in the country. The city has a lot to offer to its visitors, be it in terms of culture, cuisine, or nightlife. If you are planning to visit Kolkata from Bangalore, here is everything you need to know about Kolkata to Bangalore flights.

Bangalore

Bangalore is the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state. It’s home to many parks and a number of tech companies, earning it the nickname “Silicon Valley of India.”

The city offers something for everyone, depending on when you visit. Bangalore has a pleasant climate year-round, with mild winters and hot, humid summers. The best time to visit is between October and February when temperatures are milder, and the rains have yet to start. During this time, you can explore all that Bengaluru has to offer without enduring extreme heat or humidity.

If you’re looking for a festive atmosphere in the city, plan your trip around the time of the annual Karaga festival, which is usually held in March or April. This colorful nine-day Hindu celebration honors Draupadi and her sons, who are believed to have saved the city from a fierce battle. During the event, devotees carry an image of Draupadi on their shoulders around town while singing devotional songs and chants.

No matter when you visit, the city of Bengaluru will offer something for everyone. Whether it’s sightseeing, shopping, or taking in a festival, traveling from Kolkata to Bangalore promises to provide an enjoyable experience for all.

Ticket Fare Of Flights From Kolkata To Bangalore

The most preferred airlines flying from Kolkata to Bangalore are SpiceJet, AirIndia, Indigo, JetLite and AirAsia India.

When you reserve a journey from Kolkata to Bangalore with a low-cost airline, there is very little in the way of in-flight entertainment. The Business Class, however, might have some entertainment choices. Once more, each airline has different policies.

Usually, complimentary meals are not served in Economy Class on Kolkata to Bangalore flights. Due to the pandemic, no meals were being served till a few days ago, but as per the latest guidelines, airlines are now allowed to provide food on board. It is usually on payment.

Tips to Book Kolkata To Bangalore Flights

Look for airlines that offer direct flights as they are usually cheaper and save you a lot of time.

If you are flexible with your travel dates, try to book your tickets in advance to get the best deals.

You can also sign up for newsletters of various airlines to get notified about their latest offers and deals on Kolkata to Bangalore

Conclusion

So, these are some of the things that you need to know about Kolkata to Bangalore flights. Keep these tips in mind and book your tickets accordingly to get the best deals. Do your research and plan your trip in advance to make the most of your vacation.

