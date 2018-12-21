Flourish Media Supports Charity Work to Over 1,400 People this Christmas

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Alacran Foundation and its Founder, Alessandra Lo Savio assists close to 1,500 children, senior citizens and homeless individuals in Jamaica this holiday season.

But they aren’t doing it alone! They have the support of Flourish Media.

Flourish Media prides itself on being able to support organizations of all types. But we are especially proud of the global work that we get to do for different communities.

We will continue to work with Alacran Foundation as they carry out their own mission as well as existing partnerships with the Bob Marley Foundation to support Jamaica’s Women’s Soccer Team Reggae Girlz at the World Cup in 2019.

We are beyond ecstatic to offer support in Miami, London, Jamaica and all of their global initiatives. – Tracy Timberlake of Flourish Media.

Having support is critical, and the larger the mission/vision, the more support your organization needs.

Support can provide you with the ability to expedite processes, launch campaigns, and activations, as well as peace of mind that it will all get done without you having to do it all yourself.