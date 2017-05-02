Floridians Can Make A Difference For Haitian TPS

Temporary Protected Status ( TPS ) for 50,000 Haitians ends July 22 unless DHS Secretary Kelly extends it by May 22.

MIAMI – Florida’s leaders know DHS Sec. Kelly personally from Kelly’s days as head of the U.S military’s Southern Command.

Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio, and Reps. Ros-Lehtinen, Diaz-Balart, and Curbelo all signed a March 24 letter urging extending Temporary Protected Status ( TPS ) for Haitians.

According to the Miami NAACP, we need to thank them for that but also ask them to personally call Kelly to persuade him to do so!

Please call U.S. Senators Nelson & Rubio and three U.S. Representatives today!

Urge the Senator or Representative to call DHS Secretary Kelly! TPS for 50,000 Haitians ends July 22 unless DHS Secretary Kelly extends it by May 22.

Why Extend TPS For Haitians

Hurricane Matthew has left a devastating food insecurity crisis, people are dying of malnutrition because the crops and livestock were destroyed.

The UN has raised only $2 million of its $400 million target to even begin targeting the unchecked cholera epidemic which has killed and sickened a million people.

Haiti’s new government is overwhelmed with these crises and can’t safely assimilate 50,000 additional deportees, much less replace their remittances which support perhaps 500,000 families in Haiti.

Deporting them would destabilize Haiti and injure U.S. national security.

Call now and every day until DHS extends TPS! Thank them for their letters but say, “TPS is threatened and you want them to call Sec. Kelly personally! Get everyone to call!

The Congressional switchboard is 202-225-3121 can connect you, but it’s much quicker to call their direct lines (see numbers below)

Whether you get a recording or a person, YOU CAN SAY: “I’m calling to thank the Senator [or Representative] for writing DHS Secretary Kelly. But please tell him [or her] that TPS for Haitians is at grave risk and that you need the Senator [or Representative] to please CALL DHS Secretary Kelly TODAY to urge him to please EXTEND TPS FOR HAITIANS FOR at least 18 MONTHS, because not extending it would be a disaster for families here and in Haiti! Thank you!”

If you live in the Rep’s district, please say you are constituent. (If you are calling a Senator, say you live in Florida). You can use your own words instead of the script if you prefer, and you don’t need to discuss the issue; the receptionist won’t ask for details.

Below are the phone numbers — Please call all 5 of them!



U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson DC: 202-224-5274; Miami-Dade: 305-536-5999; Broward: 954-693-4851

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio DC: 202-224-3041; Orlando: 407-254-2573; Miami: 305-418-8553

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehrinen DC: 202-225-3931; Miami: 305-668-2285

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart DC: 202-225-4211; Doral: 305-470-8555

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo DC: 202-225-2778; Miami: 305-222-0160

Why not also call Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love from Utah for good measure? DC: 202 225-3011

If you live in other states and/or have other U.S. Reps, please feel free to adapt this message for your senator or representative.