Florida’s Hospitality Industry Goes Blue in January to Combat Human Trafficking

Tallahassee – The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) announced today its proud support of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign to combat human trafficking.

During the month of January, which is recognized by Presidential Proclamation as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, FRLA encourages its 10,000 members consisting of hotels, restaurants, suppliers, theme parks and attractions to be vigilant when it comes to combating human trafficking in the State of Florida.

Florida’s hospitality industry can take a stand against human trafficking by raising public awareness, recognizing the signs and reporting suspected instances.

On January 11, FRLA’s employees and 10,000 members will join others across the nation to participate in the Blue Campaign’s “Wear Blue Day.”

On this day, by wearing blue and contributing to the campaign on social media using the dual hashtags #JoinFRLA #WearBlueDay, the industry will stand in solidarity with victims of human trafficking, raise awareness, and inspire efforts to work together to eradicate this crime.

“With 113 million visitors coming to our state each year, Florida’s hospitality industry must serve as a leader in the fight to combat human trafficking. We strongly encourage our 10,000 members to join us in this important fight and to #JoinFRLA #WearBlueDay on January 11. Our entire industry must work diligently to raise public awareness and provide the necessary tools to protect victims from this atrocious crime,” said Carol Dover, President and CEO of the FRLA.

Industry resources available to help combat human trafficking are available here.