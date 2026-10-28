Florida Votes November 3. What Is Your Voting Plan?

SOUTH FLORIDA – We plan for the things that matter: our children’s education, our families’ finances, and the businesses we work hard to build. With Florida’s General Election approaching on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, we should give voting the same attention.

The question is simple: What is your plan for voting?

“I intend to vote” is a start. Following through means deciding when you will go, confirming where you will cast your ballot, and making room in your schedule. Between work, school, caregiving, and unexpected demands, even a sincere intention can be pushed aside.

As a business leader and community advocate, I believe participation is part of our responsibility to the places we call home. We cannot expect responsive leadership without making our priorities known. Voting gives us a direct opportunity to help choose who will make decisions on our behalf.

Those decisions affect our everyday lives. Housing, education, transportation, public safety, and economic opportunity all deserve our attention. Whatever your party affiliation or political perspective, your ballot is an opportunity to weigh the choices and make your voice heard.

Start by reviewing your sample ballot. Learn about the candidates, read the proposals, and consider how each decision could affect your family and community. Give yourself time to look beyond campaign slogans and ask what the candidates seeking your vote intend to accomplish.

Then settle the practical details.

If you plan to vote early, check your county Supervisor of Elections’ website for early voting locations and hours. Florida’s required early voting period runs from October 24 through October 31, with some counties offering additional days. Eligible registered voters may use any designated early voting location in their county during its scheduled hours.

If you already have a vote-by-mail ballot, follow the return instructions carefully and confirm its status with your elections office. Domestic voters must have their completed ballot received by 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. Do not assume that mailing it on November 3 will meet that deadline.

If you plan to vote on Election Day, confirm your assigned polling place before leaving home. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and voters in line at 7 p.m. may still cast their ballots. Review the accepted identification requirements and bring the appropriate identification.

Once your plan is set, help someone else prepare. Remind a family member to confirm their polling location. Help a neighbor find official election information. Encourage a first-time voter to review the ballot and ask questions.

These small acts help make civic participation a community habit.

We will not agree on every candidate or every issue, but we can respect one another’s right to participate, seek reliable information, and make informed choices. A healthy community needs people willing to listen, engage, and take responsibility for its future.

November 3 is approaching. Put your voting plan on the calendar, make the necessary arrangements, and follow through.

Our communities deserve our attention. Our future demands our participation.

What is your voting plan?

See SFLCN.com Caribbean-American Voters Guides

Broward County Voter Guide 2026 for Caribbean-American Voters

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