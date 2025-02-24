Local News

Florida Supervisors of Elections Association Scholarship Opportunity for College Students

photo credit: depositphotos.com

 

BROWARD COUNTY – The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is proud to announce an exciting scholarship opportunity aimed at supporting the next generation of leaders. As part of its commitment to education and civic engagement, the association is offering three $1,200 scholarships to college students across the state, according to Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

Scholarship Opportunity Eligibility

To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters in Florida. They need to have lived in the state for at least two years. They should be majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. Applicants must have at least junior standing in college. Additionally, students must be full-time at a senior college or university in Florida. They must have a minimum “C” average or higher from the previous academic year.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 7, 2025. Applications are available online at BrowardVotes.gov or can be picked up from the Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Headquarters, located at 4650 NW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Finished applications need to be sent to the elections office located in the county of the applicant’s voter registration. Each county will select one finalist to forward to the FSE Scholarship Committee for final consideration.

