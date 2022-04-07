Florida State Rep. Marie Woodson on Historic SCOTUS Confirmation

[HOLLYWOOD, Fla] – State Representative Marie Woodson (D-Hollywood) reacts to now Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation to the United States Supreme Court:

“A sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a Black woman, as a mother, and as a Floridian, I am beaming with joy for Justice Jackson,” said Representative Woodson. “Justice Jackson possesses a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity. She has served at all levels of the justice system, and brings a depth and breadth of legal experience that will benefit all Americans and Floridians. She will make an exceptional Supreme Court Justice. This is ‘herstory’ in action.”