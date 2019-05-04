Florida State Rep. (D) Shevrin Jones Endorses Joe Biden for President

TALLAHASSEE – Today three-term Florida State Representative Shevrin Jones formally endorses former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary for president of the United States.

Currently the Florida House Deputy Democratic Leader, Jones is a former educator and outspoken champion for the people of Florida. Jones represents House District 101 and is running for Senate District 35, which includes some of the most Democratic parts of the state in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

Statement from Shevrin Jones, “Vice President Biden is a battle-tested leader who has experience delivering change for the American people. I believe Joe Biden gives Democrats the best chance to defeat Donald Trump and take back the White House in 2020.

“As President Obama’s Vice President, he helped our state recover from the Great Recession, served as a voice to expand and protect the middle class, and consistently championed opportunity for all Americans regardless of their income level, race, gender, or sexual orientation.

“From his work in the Obama administration fighting to expand access to healthcare, standing up for marriage equality before it was the law of the land, championing gun safety reforms to make our people safer, to his working to end gender-based violence, Vice President Biden is the advocate we need to make progress and prosperity for all Americans a reality.

“When the time comes, I hope to encourage the Vice President to choose a diverse running mate that will allow the Democratic Party to continue to represent all of America. I look forward to doing all that I can to turn out South Floridians in support of the Vice President and his campaign to put our country back on track.”