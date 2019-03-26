Florida Senate Passes Bill SB 7030 to Arm Teachers

Florida Senate Committee Passes Bill that Would Arm Teachers Ignoring the Will of Floridians

Tallahassee – Today, the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee passed the controversial bill SB 7030 that would arm teachers in our schools. The bill, which is strongly opposed by Floridians, would expand the so-called “Guardian Program” allowing classroom teachers to carry concealed guns in the school.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac shows a majority of voters wanting stricter gun laws and opposing arming teachers. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats and FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo respond to the advancement of the bill:

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo:

“By passing SB 7030, Republicans are once again going against the will of Floridians who have repeatedly opposed arming teachers in Florida. This bill is dangerous, it’s unnecessary, and it’s unpopular. Our teachers need a raise — not a gun. Instead of endangering our kids, Republican legislators should be increasing funding to our public schools, raising teacher’s salaries, investing in mental health services, and working on real solutions to address gun violence in our schools.”

United Teachers of Dade President, Karla Hernandez-Mats:

“It is unconscionable that on the heels of losing three more lives this past week to the devastating psychological and emotional effects of gun violence in our schools, Tallahassee’s solution to this epidemic is to arm teachers. It doesn’t seem that a single lawmaker pushing this legislation is listening to children and education experts on this matter. All major teacher, principal, school employee, parent, school security, law enforcement organizations, as well as most Americans, strongly oppose this measure. So we have to ask ourselves, who are they really working for at the end of the day?”