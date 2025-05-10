Florida Rising Welcomes New Executive Director Victricia Simmons

MIAMI – In a defining moment for one of Florida’s largest statewide independent political organizations with offices in 10 counties across the state, Florida Rising’s Board of Directors proudly announces the appointment of former Chief of Staff, Victricia Simmons, as Executive Director.

A longtime movement builder, strategist, and organizational leader, Simmons will lead the organization’s next chapter of growth, power, and community transformation.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a critical moment in history for our communities and our movement,” said Victricia Simmons, Executive Director of Florida Rising. “Florida belongs to all of us, and I am committed to building a future rooted in justice, opportunity, and the unstoppable power of our people.”

Simmons’ journey with the organization spans more than a decade. A proud Miami native and Black mother of two, she graduated from Florida A&M University twice. She joined the organization, then called New Florida Majority, in 2013. Since then, she has held important roles. These include Human Resources Manager, Campaign Manager, Acting Executive Director, and most recently, Chief of Staff. In this role, she managed Development, Finance, and Human Resources.

Under her temporary leadership, Florida Rising has improved its internal systems and sharpened its strategy. The organization has also expanded its reach, preparing for future challenges. Since the merger that formed Florida Rising in January 2021, it has led campaigns to lower utility rates. It has also worked to expand energy assistance for low-income families.

Additionally, Florida Rising has helped pass affordable housing policies in Tampa and Broward County. The organization has endorsed over 45 candidates for local and state office who have been successful in their campaigns.

Future of Florida

“Victricia’s solid, capable, and determined leadership is exactly the steady helm we need in these turbulent times,” said Maria Rodriguez, Board Chair. “For the past twelve years, Victricia has been integral to building the political power of Black, Latino, and all Floridians to have a voice in how our state governs. With our members, staff, and board united, Victricia will launch our movement’s new chapter.”

Florida Rising was pivotal in turning Osceola and Pinellas counties blue for the first time in over a decade. The organization also served as a founding partner of the Yes on 4 campaign, a statewide ballot initiative to protect reproductive rights and restore Floridians’ freedom to make personal medical decisions without government interference.

“Victricia is the leader we need for the future we are building together,” added Alphonso Mayfield, Board Chair. “Her strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep connection to the community will carry Florida Rising to even greater heights.”

With Simmons in charge, Florida Rising will keep leading important campaigns. These campaigns focus on voting rights, affordable housing, reproductive freedom, environmental justice, and economic equity. They will make sure that Black, Latinx, and marginalized communities have a say in Florida’s future.