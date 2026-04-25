Florida Records Highest Intersection Death Rate Nationwide, Urgent Action Needed Now

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Florida records the highest fatal intersection crash rate in the United States at 4.99 per 100,000 residents, nearly 4 times higher than Massachusetts (1.26 per 100,000).

Over a five-year period from 2020 to 2024, Florida recorded 5,565 fatal intersection crashes, averaging 1,113 deaths per year at intersections.

Florida’s population of 22.32 million makes intersection safety a critical public health issue affecting millions of daily commuters.

Intersections represent some of Florida’s most dangerous locations. Every day, millions of residents and visitors navigate complex traffic patterns where multiple directions of travel converge at intersections across the state. When visibility is poor, safety protocols are ignored, or road conditions are treacherous, the results are often fatal. These victims, struck at intersections statewide, represent a preventable tragedy that demands serious attention from state officials, transportation engineers, law enforcement, and policymakers.

According to an analysis by Wilk Law Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, fatal intersection crashes in Florida were tracked using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Annual state-level totals were compiled across five years from 2020 to 2024. This comprehensive analysis reveals that Florida faces a systemic intersection safety challenge that requires targeted interventions at the state and local levels.

Florida’s Fatal Intersection Crashes: Year-by-Year Breakdown (2020-2024)

Year Fatal Intersection Crashes Per 100,000 Residents Trend 2020 1,073 4.81 Baseline 2021 1,189 5.33 ↑ Peak Year 2022 1,159 5.19 High 2023 1,089 4.88 Declining 2024 1,055 4.73 Lowest

The data reveals a troubling pattern. After reaching a peak of 1,189 fatal intersection crashes in 2021, Florida has seen modest improvements, declining to 1,055 crashes in 2024. The fact that Florida consistently records over 1,000 fatal intersection crashes annually demonstrates a systemic problem rather than isolated incidents.

Commenting on the study, Tyler Wilk, Founding Attorney at Wilk Law Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, stated:

“Florida’s intersection fatality statistics represent real people whose lives have been forever altered at locations that should be safe. Over five years, this represents 5,565 preventable deaths. The persistence of these high numbers signals that Florida’s intersection safety infrastructure, traffic management protocols, and enforcement approaches require comprehensive re-evaluation. State and local transportation officials, city planners, and law enforcement agencies must collaborate on targeted interventions.”

Five-Year Summary: Florida’s Intersection Safety Crisis in Numbers

Metric Five-Year Total Total Fatal Intersection Crashes 5,565 fatalities Average Annual Deaths 1,113 deaths per year Rate (Highest in Nation) 4.99 per 100,000 residents Population (2020-2024 avg.) 22.32 million residents

These figures underscore the scale of Florida’s intersection safety challenge. With 5,565 fatal crashes over five years, Florida averages approximately three fatal intersection crashes per day. This staggering toll affects not only the direct victims but also their families, emergency responders, and entire communities.

Methodology

This analysis used fatal intersection crash incident counts extracted from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) database, spanning 2020 through 2024. Annual state-level counts were compiled for each calendar year and averaged across the five years to produce a stable annual mean. These averages were normalized against state population estimates and expressed as incidents per 100,000 residents to enable direct, proportional comparison across jurisdictions. Per capita normalization ensures that rankings reflect true risk exposure rather than raw volume, which would disproportionately favor more populous states regardless of underlying safety levels.

Data Sources

U.S. Department of Transportation, Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS): https://cdan.dot.gov/query U.S. Census Bureau, State Population Data: https://data.census.gov/table?q=population+by+age+by+state



About Wilk Law Personal Injury and Car Accident Lawyers

Wilk Law Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is a Pennsylvania-based firm that represents victims of negligence in cases involving vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, premises liability, and wrongful death. The firm’s expertise in handling intersection accident cases and traffic safety research provides unique insight into patterns and contributing factors in Florida’s fatal crash statistics.