Florida Records 1,450 Gun Incidents and 31 Mass Shootings Per 100,000

Key Highlights Florida ranks 7th nationally with a composite Gun Violence Severity Score of 53.11 out of 100, sitting 57.5% above the national average of 33.73, driven by 1,450 incidents and 31 mass shootings per 100,000 residents.

Despite a firearm death rate of 12.7 per 100,000 that falls below the national average of 14.51, Florida’s mass shooting frequency and total incident volume push its overall severity score well past the majority of U.S. states.

Florida scores 6.37 points above the Southern regional average of 46.74, ranking 5th among Southern states and recording a higher mass shooting rate per 100,000 than Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and every other neighbor in the region.

Florida’s firearm death rate sits below the national average, yet the Sunshine State ranks 7th in the nation with a composite severity score of 53.11 on the Gun Violence Severity Index. That ranking is built not on lethality but on volume: 1,450 total gun violence incidents and 31 mass shootings per 100,000 residents make Florida one of America’s most incident-dense states, outpacing ten of its Southern neighbors. In Florida, gun violence does not simply kill at an elevated rate; it fires more often, and in more ways, than the death toll alone can reveal.

The study conducted by Ladah Injury and Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas analysed three per-100,000-resident metrics across all 50 states: total gun violence incidents from the Gun Violence Archive and The Trace (2025 year-to-date), firearm deaths from CDC mortality records (2024), and mass shooting incidents, weighted at 35, 35, and 30 percent respectively into a composite score out of 100.

Florida in the National Top 10: Overall Gun Violence Severity Scores 2025

Rank State Incidents per 100K Firearm Deaths per 100K Mass Shootings per 100K Composite Score (/100) 1 Texas 2,426 13.9 50 78.69 2 Illinois 1,987 12.4 57 74.17 3 California 2,256 7.0 49 67.09 4 Georgia 1,591 17.6 29 60.22 5 Louisiana 1,123 22.9 28 59.56 6 North Carolina 1,541 16.3 21 53.66 7 Florida 1,450 12.7 31 53.11 8 Pennsylvania 1,378 11.9 34 52.65 9 Mississippi 637 28.0 14 51.56 10 Ohio 1,573 14.6 19 50.94

Florida sits seventh among the nation’s most severe states, separated by just 0.55 composite points from sixth-ranked North Carolina. Among the top seven states, California records the lowest firearm death rate at 7.0 per 100,000, while Florida’s 12.7 is the third lowest in that group, confirming that incident volume and mass shooting frequency, not lethality, cement its position. Four of the seven highest-ranked states record firearm death rates below the national average of 14.51, and Florida is one of them.

Looking at the Study, Ramzy Ladah, Founder and CEO of Ladah Injury and Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas, Commented:

“These findings reveal that the states with the most severe overall gun violence are not always the ones with the highest death rates. Florida is a prime example: its death rate sits below the national average, yet its composite score places it firmly in the top seven. The sheer volume of incidents and mass shootings is what keeps Florida in that tier, and that distinction matters enormously when communities try to understand the full scope of the problem they face.”

Florida vs Southern States: Gun Violence Severity Rankings 2025

Rank State Incidents per 100K Firearm Deaths per 100K Mass Shootings per 100K Composite Score (/100) 1 Texas 2,426 13.9 50 78.69 4 Georgia 1,591 17.6 29 60.22 5 Louisiana 1,123 22.9 28 59.56 6 North Carolina 1,541 16.3 21 53.66 7 Florida 1,450 12.7 31 53.11 9 Mississippi 637 28.0 14 51.56 11 Tennessee 1,175 19.8 17 50.65 12 Alabama 859 23.7 16 50.44 13 South Carolina 886 19.5 20 47.68 18 Virginia 797 12.8 20 38.02

Florida ranks 5th among all Southern states, scoring 6.37 points above the South’s regional average of 46.74 and outranking Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Virginia by at least 2.4 composite points. Its mass shooting rate of 31 per 100,000 exceeds every Southern neighbor except Texas, making it the region’s most mass-shooting-intensive state outside the Lone Star State. The South averages 46.74 on the composite index, more than 13 points above the national average of 33.73.

Florida Ranks 5th Nationally for Mass Shooting Frequency

Rank State Mass Shooting Incidents per 100K Composite Score (/100) 1 Illinois 57 74.17 2 Texas 50 78.69 3 California 49 67.09 4 Pennsylvania 34 52.65 5 Florida 31 53.11 5 New York 31 37.11 7 Georgia 29 60.22 8 Louisiana 28 59.56 9 Michigan 25 40.12 10 North Carolina 21 53.66

Florida ties New York at 31 mass shooting incidents per 100,000 yet scores 16 composite points higher, because its total incident volume and firearm death rate both exceed New York’s by a wide margin. Only Illinois, Texas, California, and Pennsylvania record higher mass shooting rates, placing Florida in the nation’s top tier for this metric. Florida’s mass shooting rate of 31 per 100,000 is 2.4 times the national average of 12.74, making it a critical driver of the overall severity score.

Florida in the Top 10 for Total Gun Violence Incident Rates

Rank State Total Incidents per 100K Composite Score (/100) 1 Texas 2,426 78.69 2 California 2,256 67.09 3 Illinois 1,987 74.17 4 Georgia 1,591 60.22 5 Ohio 1,573 50.94 6 North Carolina 1,541 53.66 7 Florida 1,450 53.11 8 Pennsylvania 1,378 52.65 9 Tennessee 1,175 50.65 10 Louisiana 1,123 59.56

Florida’s 1,450 incidents per 100,000 place it seventh for total incident volume, sitting in a tightly bunched cluster between 1,100 and 1,600 incidents where composite scores ranging from 50.65 to 60.22. The top three states each exceed 1,900 incidents per 100,000, forming a distinct tier nearly 400 incidents above fourth-ranked Georgia at 1,591. Incident volume is the strongest single predictor of composite severity, and Florida’s position keeps it firmly among the nation’s most severe states.

Florida at a Glance: Key Metrics vs National Averages

Metric Florida National Average Composite Score (/100) 53.11 33.73 Incidents per 100K 1,450 616.36 Firearm Deaths per 100K 12.7 14.51 Mass Shootings per 100K 31 12.74 National Rank (out of 50) 7th South Region Rank (out of 15) 5th

Florida’s composite score of 53.11 is 57.5% above the national average of 33.73, yet its firearm death rate of 12.7 per 100,000 sits 12.5% below the national average of 14.51. Its mass shooting rate of 31 per 100,000 is 2.4 times the national average of 12.74, and its total incident count of 1,450 per 100,000 is more than twice the national mean of 616.36.

Methodology

The Gun Violence Severity Index ranks all 50 U.S. states using three per-100,000-resident metrics: total gun violence incidents from the Gun Violence Archive and The Trace (2025 year-to-date), firearm deaths from CDC mortality records (2024), and mass shooting incidents. Each variable was min-max normalized and weighted at 35 percent for incidents, 35 percent for deaths, and 30 percent for mass shootings into a composite score out of 100. All Florida figures are drawn directly from the national dataset. The index is descriptive and does not establish causal relationships between any variable and state-level outcomes.

Data Sources

Gun Violence Archive, 2025 Mass Shooting Data: https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting?year=2025

The Trace, Gun Violence Map 2025: https://projects.thetrace.org/gun-violence-map/?interval=year

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Firearm Mortality by State, 2024: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/state-stats/deaths/firearms.html

Research Database: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fMB9fuouLRQx1-To6xVfCHaJVUTrk4QcFRPM3pA5HuI/edit?usp=sharing

Study By: https://www.ladahlaw.com/

About Ladah Injury and Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas

Ladah Injury and Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas is a personal injury and car accident law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving injured individuals throughout the state. The firm produces public-facing safety research and data resources as part of its commitment to community transparency and public awareness.