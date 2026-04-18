Florida Records 10.36 Cancer Deaths per 100K as Trump EPA Moves to Ease Ethylene Oxide Safeguards

Key Takeaways

Florida ranks sixth with 10.36 cancer deaths per 100,000 residents.

Its cancer mortality rate is about 14% higher than the national benchmark of 9.07.

Florida’s figures remain slightly below South Carolina’s but above Maine’s and Mississippi’s, keeping it in the top high-risk group.

FORT MYERS – In Florida, rapid growth and development often mask underlying environmental risks. Exposure to chemicals like ethylene oxide can occur without immediate awareness, yet have long-term consequences. With established links to cancers such as breast cancer and leukemia, these risks remain a concern amid discussions of regulatory rollbacks.

The research, conducted by a Fort Myers–based personal injury law firm, Viles and Beckman, LLC, analyzed state-level cancer mortality rates across all 50 U.S. states. Using the most recent available public health data, the study calculated cancer deaths per 100,000 residents to enable accurate cross-state comparisons. By benchmarking each state against the national average of 9.07 per 100,000, the analysis identified where cancer burdens are most concentrated and where populations may be more vulnerable to additional environmental health risks, including exposure to hazardous substances such as ethylene oxide.

Florida: The State With One of the Highest Cancer Rates in the U.S.

Cancer Mortality Statistics (2025)

Metric Value National Rank (Cancer Rate) #6 Population 21,592,000 Average Annual Cancer Deaths (2025) 2,236.70 Cancer Death Rate (per 100,000 Residents) 10.36 National Average Rate 9.07 Difference from National Average 14.22% Higher

Florida Vs. Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Cancer Death Rates

States Facing the Highest Concentration of Cancer-Related Deaths

Rank U.S. State Average Cancer Deaths per 100,000 Residents Avg Annual Cancer Deaths (2025) Population 2025 1 Delaware 14.11 140 991,928 2 Wyoming 13.85 80 577,681 3 West Virginia 10.79 193.30 1,791,650 4 Missouri 10.45 643 6,154,740 5 South Carolina 10.39 533.30 5,132,250 6 Florida 10.36 2,236.70 21,592,000 7 Maine 10.26 140 1,364,570 8 Mississippi 10.14 300 2,958,540 9 Kentucky 10.06 453.30 4,508,320 10 Vermont 9.85 63.30 642,977

Florida ranks #6 with 10.36 cancer deaths per 100,000 residents, nearly identical to South Carolina and Missouri, highlighting a tightly clustered middle tier. However, due to its large population of over 21.59 million, Florida records the highest total cancer deaths in the top 10 at 2,236.7 annually. This demonstrates how even slightly elevated rates can translate into a significantly larger public health impact in more populous states.

Florida: Breakdown of Cancer Deaths by Type (2025)

Cancer Type Mortality Statistics (2025)

State Cancer Type Deaths (2025) Share of Total (%) Average Annual Cancer Deaths 2025 Florida Female Breast Cancer 3210 47.8% 2,236.70 Leukemia 2,010 29.96% Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma 1,490 22.20%

Florida’s distribution is more balanced compared to smaller states, with female breast cancer contributing under 50% of deaths. Leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma together account for over half, reflecting a broad-based cancer burden amplified by the state’s large population.

Florida vs. the Lowest-Risk U.S. States for Cancer Mortality (2025)

Comparison With States Reporting the Lowest Cancer Death Rates

State Cancer Death Rate (per 100,000) Difference from Florida (%) Florida 10.36 — Nebraska 7.30 +41.9% Texas 7.20 +43.9% New York 6.73 +53.9% Utah 6.60 +57.0%

Florida’s cancer death rate of 10.36 per 100,000 residents is between 41.9% and 57.0% higher than the lowest-risk states. Despite being mid-ranked, the gap remains substantial due to the lower baseline in comparison states.

Methodology

The research analyzed state-level cancer mortality rates across all 50 U.S. states. Using the most recent available public health data, the study calculated cancer deaths per 100,000 residents to enable accurate cross-state comparisons. By benchmarking each state against the national average of 9.07 per 100,000, the analysis identified where cancer burdens are most concentrated and where populations may be more vulnerable to additional environmental health risks, including exposure to hazardous substances such as ethylene oxide.

Data Sources

Cancer Facts & Figures 2025: https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2025/2025-cancer-facts-and-figures-acs.pdf US States – Ranking by Population 2026: https://worldpopulationreview.com/states



About Viles and Beckman, LLC

The study was conducted by Viles and Beckman, LLC, a Fort Myers–based personal injury law firm that specializes in car accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, and pedestrian crashes.