Florida Ranks 2nd In Nation For Dog Bite Insurance Claims As Incidents Surge 36.8% In Three Years

Key Highlights:

Florida averages 1,561 dog bite insurance claims annually, ranking second in the nation, with total payouts exceeding $307 million over three years.

The number of claims surged 36.8% from 2022 to 2024, reaching a peak of 1,821 cases in a single year.

Despite a 28.8% drop in average claim cost, total annual losses remain above $100 million, driven by rapidly increasing incident volume.

Florida’s dog bite crisis is costing insurers more than $100 million a year and getting worse. A new analysis of insurance industry data reveals the Sunshine State averaged 1,561 dog bite liability claims annually between 2022 and 2024, second only to California nationally and far ahead of the remaining 48 states.

The numbers represent a growing financial burden for Florida homeowners, renters, and their insurance providers. Over the three-year period, dog bite claims in the state totaled an estimated $307.6 million in insurer payouts, with an average cost of $66,833 per claim. Florida accounted for roughly 12.9% of all dog bite claims filed nationwide and 12.9% of total claim value, despite representing about 7% of the U.S. population.

The study by Steve Gimblin Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers analyzed data from the Insurance Information Institute covering the top 10 states for dog bite homeowners insurance claims from 2022 to 2024. Florida ranked second every single year, trailing only California in total claim volume.

But what makes Florida’s position uniquely concerning is the trajectory. While the average cost per claim fell 28.8% over the study period, the number of claims surged 36.8%, from 1,331 in 2022 to 1,821 in 2024. The state is experiencing more dog bite incidents at a rapid pace, and the sheer volume is overwhelming any savings from declining per-claim costs.

Florida Dog Bite Insurance Claims by Year (2022 to 2024)

Year Number of Claims Avg Cost Per Claim Total Value ($ Millions) Share of U.S. Claims YoY Change (Claims) 2022 1,331 $78,203 $104.1 7.6% — 2023 1,532 $66,615 $102.1 8.0% +15.1% 2024 1,821 $55,680 $101.4 8.0% +18.9% 3-Yr Avg 1,561 $66,833 $102.30 12.9% +36.8%*

The year-by-year breakdown exposes a sharp divergence between claim frequency and claim cost. In 2022, Florida recorded 1,331 dog bite claims at an average payout of $78,203, generating $104.1 million in total insurer liability. The following year, claims jumped 15.1% to 1,532, but the average cost per claim fell 14.8% to $66,615, pulling total value down slightly to $102.1 million.

Looking at the study, Steve Gimblin, Founder of Steve Gimblin Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, commented:

“Florida’s rise in dog bite claims highlights a growing public safety and financial concern. Even as the average cost per claim declines, the sharp increase in incidents means more families are affected each year. This trend points to a need for stronger awareness, responsible pet ownership, and preventive measures to curb what is becoming a rapidly escalating issue.”

The trend accelerated in 2024. Claims surged another 18.9% to 1,821, the highest single-year figure in the study. But the average cost per claim dropped again, falling 16.4% to $55,680. The result was a total claim value of $101.4 million, virtually flat against the prior year despite nearly 300 additional claims. Over the full three-year window, total annual claim value edged down 2.6% even as the number of incidents climbed by more than a third.

The declining cost per claim does not necessarily signal less severe injuries. Insurance experts point to several factors that can drive average payouts lower even as incidents rise, including faster settlement practices, shifts in the mix of minor versus major injuries, changes in policy coverage limits, and a growing number of lower-severity claims entering the system. The critical takeaway is that more Floridians are being bitten, more claims are being filed, and the total financial exposure remains above $100 million annually.

Florida’s share of national dog bite claims held steady at roughly 8% throughout the study period, accounting for 7.6% of U.S. claims in 2022, 8.0% in 2023, and 8.0% in 2024. Among the top 10 states, only California consistently filed more claims, averaging 2,158 per year at a higher average cost of $77,724 per claim and generating $190.3 million in annual payouts.

Compared to other large states, Florida’s claim volume stands out. Texas, with 31.3 million residents to Florida’s 23.4 million, averaged just 1,082 claims per year. New York, at 19.9 million people, recorded 938 annual claims. Pennsylvania averaged 889. Florida generates roughly 44% more claims than Texas and 66% more than New York, despite having a smaller or comparable population.

The per-claim cost picture adds another dimension. Florida’s three-year average of $66,833 per claim ranks below New York’s $84,829, California’s $77,724, New Jersey’s $69,836, Pennsylvania’s $69,739, and Illinois’s $68,659. Among the top 10 states, only Michigan, Georgia, and Ohio posted lower average payouts per claim. Florida’s combination of high volume and moderate per-claim costs produces the second-largest total liability in the nation.

For Florida homeowners and renters, a dog bite claim can carry consequences well beyond the initial payout. Policyholders may face non-renewal of their homeowners insurance, breed-specific exclusions on future policies, premium increases of 10% to 50% or more, and in some cases difficulty finding coverage altogether. Victims, meanwhile, bear the cost of medical treatment, potential surgery, scarring, emotional trauma, and lost wages during recovery.

The 36.8% increase in claims from 2022 to 2024 suggests that responsible pet ownership education, breed-neutral safety ordinances, and stronger enforcement of leash laws have not kept pace with Florida’s growing population and the rising rate of dog-related incidents. With 4,684 insurer-reported dog bite claims over just three years and total payouts exceeding $307 million, the financial and human toll continues to mount across the state.

Methodology

Steve Gimblin Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers analyzed dog bite liability claim data published by the Insurance Information Institute (III) for the years 2022 to 2024. The analysis focused on the top 10 states by claim volume, examining number of claims, average cost per claim, and total claim value. Year-over-year trends and national share calculations were computed from published III data. Florida’s ranking was determined by average annual total claim value across the three-year study period.

Data Sources

Insurance Information Institute (III), Dog Bite Liability, State-Level Claim Data: https://www.iii.org/table-archive/97558

About Steve Gimblin Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

Steve Gimblin Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is a California-based personal injury law firm specializing in car accidents, dog bite and animal attack cases, and personal injury claims. The firm helps clients cope with injuries and loss while achieving fair compensation. This research aims to raise awareness about the growing financial and personal impact of dog bite incidents across the United States.